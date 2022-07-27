InsiteOne To Offer Censinet Third-Party and Enterprise Risk Management Solutions

Unique Integrated Platform Consolidates Enterprise Risk and Operations Capabilities Across Critical Business Areas for Hospitals and Independently-Owned Radiology Centers

WALLINGFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsiteOne LLC, a leading provider of cloud based enterprise imaging solutions, and Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare vendor risk management solutions, announced that it has executed a solutions partner and reseller agreement. This collaboration enables InsiteOne to deliver Censinet RiskOps™ to its expanding customer base. In addition, InsiteOne is significantly strengthening its customers' third-party risk management by leveraging Censinet's unique Cybersecurity Data Room, where customers can centralize and manage risk questionnaire responses and documentation required by their customer's security assessments, remediations and reassessments.

"Radiology practices manage a complex data environment with many systems and entities where protected health information is transmitted and stored, including RIS, PACS, computer information systems, DICOM, imaging equipment, mobile devices, cloud storage, patient portals, and revenue cycle management systems," said Dave Cook, CEO, InsiteOne. "Our partnership with Censinet will give our customers increased productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety."

Censinet RiskOps™ enables departments to come together as a single, cohesive team that responds faster and more effectively to risks affecting business operations, care delivery, and patient safety. Business and clinical leaders benefit from efficient procurement processes, effective contracting, fewer post-purchase problems, and elimination of costly duplication and rework. Risk owners achieve maximum visibility across the lifecycle of processes, suppliers, and products, resulting in better enterprise performance.

"The recent number of significant data breaches and ransomware attacks on radiology centers emphasizes the urgency for better cyber risk management and security controls across all acute and post-acute care facilities," said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. "Our partnership with InsiteOne provides its customers with a complete third-party and enterprise risk management solution for hospitals or independently-owned radiology centers."

About InsiteOne

InsiteOne is a pioneer in the field of digital medical image storage and archiving services, having started the first cloud based VNA (vendor neutral archive) in 1999. With an expert team of professionals in medical imaging, business management, data center operations, and healthcare technologies, the company is passionate about helping solve the challenges facing the healthcare and life sciences industries today. To learn more about InsiteOne, visit www.InsiteOne.com.

About Censinet

Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company's foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

