BIOLASE, Inc to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 11, 2022

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results and corporate developments.

To access the live call, dial 877-545-0320 (U.S.) or +1 973-528-0002 (International) and provide the following earnings code: 838343.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the BIOLASE Investor Relations Page. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial 877-481-4010 or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode: 46222.

