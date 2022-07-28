FIRST RESOURCE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY RESULTS; SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME GREW 31% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

EXTON, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional service, managing your banking needs responsibly, and treating you with respect. We are committed to supporting our surrounding towns and neighborhoods. At First Resource Bank, our driving goal is to be your first resource when you want to save, invest or manage your hard-earned dollars, or when you need a lending partner to help you achieve a personal or business goal. (PRNewsFoto/First Resource Bank) (PRNewswire)

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "This year has had a very strong start with record quarterly results in the past two quarters. Strong Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan income in the prior year was fully replaced by organic loan income. It was a huge hurdle to grow year-to-date revenues in 2022 as compared to 2021 without that PPP income and our team not only met that goal, but they exceeded it."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 included:

Net income of $1.4 million , exceeding the prior year second quarter by 31%

Total interest expense declined 19% over the prior year second quarter

Included in the list of 200 top-performing publicly traded banks with assets less than $2 billion published annually by American Banker , based on 2021 results

Named the Best Community Bank and Best Commercial Bank on the Main Line by readers of Main Line Today

Named a "Best Places to Work" company by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Successfully formed a bank holding company, First Resource Bancorp, Inc., to own First Resource Bank as a wholly owned subsidiary

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "The significant accomplishments the Bank experienced in the second quarter is a reflection of long-term planning that was carefully executed. The formation of First Resource Bancorp, Inc. had been a topic of discussion for many years and we are thrilled to have brought this plan to fruition as it greatly enhances our capital options in the future. This success was only amplified by learning that we were once again named a Best Places to Work company. We focus just as hard on providing an engaging, fun and inclusive work environment as we do on producing strong financial results. Knowing that our employees value our efforts means everything. We truly believe that happy employees translate into happy customers."

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.47 per common share, which compares to $1.3 million, or $0.45 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.1 million, or $0.36 per common share, for the second quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") was 1.19% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 0.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") was 15.03% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 12.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest income increased $215 thousand, or 5%, from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 to $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by a 3% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, coupled with an increased rate environment, partially offset by lower fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarter. The Bank recognized $160 thousand of PPP fees in the first quarter of 2022 and $8 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, which represents both the amortization of PPP fees for loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of PPP fees recognized when the loans were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. PPP fees have been fully recognized as of June 30, 2022.

Total interest income was $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022. A nominal $2 thousand decrease in total interest income year-over year was the result a decrease in yield in loans due to a reduction of PPP fees recognized, offset by increased volume of loans and investments. Traditional loan growth year-over-year is 17% when excluding PPP loans for both periods. The Bank recognized $614 thousand in PPP fees in the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $8 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Total interest expense increased 1% when comparing the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2022. This increase was the result of a 4 basis point increase in rate on money market accounts, offset by reductions in the average balances of time deposits and FHLB borrowings, quarter over quarter.

Total interest expense decreased 19% from $678 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $551 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The majority of this decreased expense was related to a 14 basis point decline in the cost as well as a lower volume of time deposits, year over year. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 56% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to FHLB advance prepayments completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 as compared to $4.0 million for the previous quarter, a $209 thousand, or 5%, increase. The net interest margin increased 11 basis points from 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The overall yield on interest earning assets increased 10 basis points during the second quarter primarily due to an increase in loan balances and a decrease in low yielding cash and investments maintained on the balance sheet. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 1 basis point during the second quarter to 0.56%, with the majority of that increase attributed to higher cost money market accounts. The total cost of deposits remained unchanged at 0.40% quarter over quarter.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $8.2 million, a 7% improvement over net interest income of $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This growth was driven by a 2% increase in loan interest income, a 51% decrease in borrowings interest expense and an 18% decrease in deposit interest expense.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $22 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 to $19 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The provision for loan losses decreased from $270 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $19 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Marshall stated, "Significant one-time recoveries of $269 thousand on two charge-offs that date back to 2019 and prior have provided a measurable benefit in the first half of 2022. These recovered funds were available to cover reserve requirements for the majority of our new loans produced in 2022 thereby reducing our normal provision for loan loss expense. Credit quality has remained strong."

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2022, as compared to 0.86% at December 31, 2021 and 0.87% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $244 thousand at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $266 thousand, as compared to $383 thousand for the previous quarter and $181 thousand for the second quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income received in the second quarter of 2022 was $85 thousand, as compared to $102 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and zero in the second quarter of 2021. Gain on sale of SBA loans was zero in the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $94 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and zero in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $649 thousand as compared to $359 thousand for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in the first six months of 2022 as compared to none in the first six months of 2021. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand for the first six months of 2022 as compared to none in the first six months of 2021.

Non-interest expense increased $23 thousand, or 1%, in the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the prior quarter. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and other expenses were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy and equipment. Non-interest expense increased $43 thousand, or 2%, when comparing the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to higher salaries and benefits, professional fees, and other costs, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment and data processing costs. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.32% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to 2.35% for the previous quarter and 2.36% for the second quarter of the prior year.

Deposits grew a net $3.2 million, or 1%, from $412.5 million at March 31, 2022 to $415.7 million at June 30, 2022. During the second quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.4 million, or 1%, from $116.9 million at March 31, 2022 to $118.3 million at June 30, 2022. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $1.6 million, or 4%, from $39.7 million at March 31, 2022 to $41.3 million at June 30, 2022. Money market deposits increased $1.5 million, or 1%, from $188.1 million at March 31, 2022 to $189.6 million at June 30, 2022. Certificates of deposit decreased $1.3 million, or 2%, from $67.9 million at March 31, 2022 to $66.5 million at June 30, 2022. Between June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2022, total deposits grew 5%, with strong checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in non-interest bearing deposits and certificates of deposit.

Ranalli noted, "Deposit rates have started to feel some upward pressure due to the Federal Reserve's current aggressive rate hike plan. We continue to focus on growing checking deposits and will manage the deposit cost of funds as much as possible."

The loan portfolio grew $13.1 million during the second quarter from $405.5 million at March 31, 2022 to $418.7 million at June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $13.3 million, or 3%, from $405.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $418.6 million at June 30, 2022, with strong growth in commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans and consumer loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 June 30, 2021













Commercial real estate $ 344,077,132 $ 312,736,636 $ 277,919,949 Commercial construction

23,651,993

22,167,820

30,724,320 Commercial business

36,531,634

39,273,664

56,477,796 Consumer

14,400,492

14,052,015

15,644,478













Total loans $ 418,661,251 $ 388,230,135 $ 380,766,543

Total stockholder's equity increased $1.1 million, or 3%, from $36.3 million at March 31, 2022 to $37.4 million at June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income generated, partially offset by a decline in the unrealized gain/loss position of the investment portfolio. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, book value per share grew 35 cents, or 3%, to $12.75.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)



June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021









Cash and due from banks $ 20,970,079 $ 10,545,913 Time deposits at other banks

100,000

100,000 Investments

21,417,862

53,419,674 Loans

418,661,251

388,230,135 Allowance for loan losses

(3,635,433)

(3,322,979) Premises & equipment

7,981,164

8,075,525 Other assets

11,878,405

12,016,270









Total assets $ 477,373,328 $ 469,064,538









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 118,252,025 $ 113,175,651 Interest-bearing checking

41,273,376

31,251,216 Money market

189,608,095

184,581,051 Time deposits

66,527,561

70,978,824 Total deposits

415,661,057

399,986,742 Short term borrowings

6,250,000

9,000,000 Long term borrowings

9,530,000

15,280,000 Subordinated debt

5,959,391

5,953,144 Other liabilities

2,579,517

3,293,450









Total liabilities

439,979,965

433,513,336









Common stock

2,932,440

2,928,166 Surplus

18,110,322

18,067,622 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(848,201)

69,182 Retained earnings

17,198,802

14,486,232









Total stockholders' equity

37,393,363

35,551,202









Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 477,373,328 $ 469,064,538

Performance Statistics (unaudited)

Qtr Ended June 30, 2022 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2022 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Qtr Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Qtr Ended June 30, 2021











Net interest margin 3.73 % 3.62 % 3.40 % 3.67 % 3.77 %











Nonperforming loans/ Total loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.04 %











Nonperforming assets/ Total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 %











Allowance for loan losses/ Total loans 0.87%** 0.89%** 0.86%** 0.86%** 0.87%**











Average loans/Average assets 88.0 % 85.2 % 80.0 % 82.8 % 86.4 %











Non-interest expenses*/ Average assets 2.32 % 2.35 % 2.43 % 2.27 % 2.36 %











Efficiency ratio 60.6 % 61.3 % 70.8 % 61.5 % 62.5 %











Earnings per share – basic and diluted*** $0.47 $0.45 $0.32 $0.44 $0.36











Book value per share*** $12.75 $12.40 $12.14 $11.86 $11.42











Total shares outstanding*** 2,932,440 2,930,134 2,928,166 2,925,874 2,923,777











Weighted average shares outstanding*** 2,931,285 2,929,243 2,927,008 2,924,797 2,922,612



* Annualized ** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.87% at June 30, 2022, 0.89% at March 31, 2022, 0.86% at December 31, 2021, 0.88% at September 30, 2021, and 0.93% at June 30, 2021. *** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended June 30, 2022 Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2022 Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Qtr. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 Qtr. Ended June 30, 2021





















INTEREST INCOME



















Loans, including fees $ 4,597,848 $ 4,401,051 $ 4,426,009 $ 4,566,386 $ 4,641,636 Securities

115,791

112,463

98,387

89,968

94,794 Other

26,483

11,699

19,496

15,790

5,775 Total interest income

4,740,122

4,525,213

4,543,892

4,672,144

4,742,205





















INTEREST EXPENSE



















Deposits

412,378

394,432

414,096

424,240

481,151 Borrowings

45,690

58,137

96,950

105,289

104,145 Subordinated debt

93,125

93,123

93,124

93,124

93,123 Total interest expense

551,193

545,692

604,170

622,653

678,419





















Net interest income

4,188,929

3,979,521

3,939,722

4,049,491

4,063,786





















Provision for loan losses

19,150

21,560

59,554

6,834

270,453





















Net interest income after provision for loan losses

4,169,779

3,957,961

3,880,168

4,042,657

3,793,333





















NON-INTEREST INCOME



















BOLI income

47,100

46,591

47,390

47,555

47,505 Referral fee income

84,725

101,974

-

-

- Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

94,392

-

-

- Other

134,583

139,833

132,942

131,449

133,708 Total non-interest income

266,408

382,790

180,332

179,004

181,213





















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries & benefits

1,643,403

1,628,813

1,584,108

1,559,849

1,592,369 Occupancy & equipment

233,866

253,088

247,547

253,349

255,537 Professional fees

151,939

130,894

139,071

104,768

98,035 Advertising

81,856

80,926

92,159

81,789

87,788 Data processing

134,463

136,335

150,659

160,971

188,220 Other

452,282

445,110

703,462

441,218

432,851 Total non-interest expense

2,697,809

2,675,166

2,917,006

2,601,944

2,654,800





















Income before federal income tax expense

1,738,378

1,665,585

1,143,494

1,619,717

1,319,746





















Federal income tax expense

352,887

338,506

227,367

326,319

263,172





















Net income $ 1,385,491 $ 1,327,079 $ 916,127 $ 1,293,398 $ 1,056,574























Income Statements (unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021









INTEREST INCOME







Loans $ 8,998,899 $ 8,811,548 Investments

228,254

191,054 Other

38,182

11,797 Total interest income

9,265,335

9,014,399









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

806,810

980,773 Borrowings

103,827

212,888 Subordinated debt

186,248

186,247 Total interest expense

1,096,885

1,379,908









Net interest income

8,168,450

7,634,491









Provision for loan losses

40,710

510,606









Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,127,740

7,123,885









NON-INTEREST INCOME







BOLI income

93,691

92,028 Referral fee income

186,699

- Gain on sale of SBA loans

94,392

- Other

274,416

266,946 Total non-interest income

649,198

358,974









NON-INTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries & benefits

3,272,216

3,024,628 Occupancy & equipment

486,954

518,038 Professional fees

282,833

187,448 Advertising

162,782

149,471 Data processing

270,798

337,853 Other non-interest expense

897,392

816,802 Total non-interest expense

5,372,975

5,034,240









Income before federal income tax expense

3,403,963

2,448,619









Federal income tax expense

691,393

486,381









Net income $ 2,712,570 $ 1,962,238

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Resource Bank