Mars Kicks Off 2022 Seasonal Celebrations This Halloween, Inspiring Moments Of Happiness For People Everywhere with Innovative New Product

Halloween Favorites SNICKERS® TWIX® and M&M'S® Halloween Variants Now Available Nationwide

NEWARK, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween season, SNICKERS®, TWIX® and M&M'S® - proud members of the Mars family of brands - will release three ghoulishly fun products just in time for the spooky season: SNICKERS FUN SIZE® and TWIX FUN SIZE® Ghoulish Green Bars and M&M'S Mad Scientist Mix, allowing shoppers to treat themselves and others all season.

The M&M’S Mad Scientist Mix brings together three fan favorite flavors in one convenient bag, including Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Peanut. (PRNewswire)

"As an authority on Halloween, Mars is committed to inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our fans - and that includes delivering our classic treats with a seasonal twist," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley. "From the candy dish to trick-or-treating, we have no doubt fans will delight in Mars' seasonal offerings as we look forward another fantastic Halloween season."

A fun twist on the classic SNICKERS and TWIX bars fans know and love, SNICKERS FUN SIZE Ghoulish Green Bars feature a Ghoulish Green nougat while the TWIX FUN SIZE Ghoulish Green Bars feature a Ghoulish Green cookie. Both items will be available in 9.79 oz bags.

Perfect for any Halloween candy dish, the M&M'S Mad Scientist Mix brings together three fan favorite flavors in one convenient bag, including Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Peanut. M&M'S Mad Scientist Mix will be available in 8oz bags.

SNICKERS and TWIX FUN SIZE Ghoulish Green Bars and M&M'S Mad Scientist Mix will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in late August.

The SNICKERS FUN SIZE Ghoulish Green Bars feature a Ghoulish Green nougat (PRNewswire)

The TWIX FUN SIZE Ghoulish Green Bars feature a Ghoulish Green cookie (PRNewswire)

