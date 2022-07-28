New Lime Injection Solution for EAF Steel Plants Due to Global Partnership Between Storage & Transfer Technologies (STT) and Schenck Process

MILTON, ON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage & Transfer Technologies (STT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Carmeuse, in partnership with Schenck Process, is excited to launch a new lime injection system for electric arc furnace steel plants globally. This collaboration combines the expertise of each company's focus on lime handling, dense phase conveyance and lime manufacturing to bring an effective offering to the market. Customized to meet each steel plant's site and lime requirements, the system components include truck offloading, silo storage, pneumatic conveying, piping and controls up to the injection nozzle. This system can be installed in new sites or integrated into existing sites.

"No other company can bring together this range of expertise…" says Phil Piggott , VP of Sales & Marketing-Carmeuse.

Safe, efficient, accurate, and reliable operation is ensured through decades of knowledge in lime manufacturing, lime conveyance and steel industry experience.

"No other company can bring together this range of expertise from how the raw material characteristics and manufacturing impact the flowability, to how lime is transferred through the system, up to point of application" says Phil Piggott, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Carmeuse. Quinn Shortal, Operations Director at STT notes that "each site has its own unique needs, and we work together with our customers to ensure the system is designed to fit specific requirements and exceed their expectations."

"We are very excited to partner with STT to provide the steel industry a more comprehensive and accurate lime injection solution, which is the culmination of many years of development and testing of injection technology by Schenck Process and builds upon its core competency in precision weighing and feeding" says Brad Suter, Director of Sales at Schenck Process.

For more information, visit: https://www.sttsystems.com/systems/lime-injection-systems

About Storage & Transfer Technologies (STT)

STT is a global company, founded in 1970, that designs, installs and maintains lime storage, handling, and slaking systems. We engineer solutions that fit our customers' needs and exceed their safety, efficiency, and reliability standards. We support our customers throughout the full life cycle of their system from design concept to installation through maintenance. STT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carmeuse.

For further company news and information, please visit www.sttsystems.com

About Carmeuse

Carmeuse is a global manufacturer of lime and limestone products used in a variety of applications, founded in 1860 with a presence in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With global headquarters located in Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), the Carmeuse Group has approximately 4,500 employees and serves over 8,500 customers annually through a network of 80 plants and 50 limestone quarries.

For further company news and information, please visit www.carmeuse.com

About Schenck Process

Schenck Process is a global provider of sustainable products, integrated solutions, and services in mission-critical applications for bulk materials. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, the Group has around 3,100 employees with a presence in over 21 countries across 6 continents focused on the food and mining markets, alongside chemicals and performance materials, and infrastructure and energy.

The product offering includes solutions for industrial weighing, feeding, conveying, pulverizing and classification, screening, mixing and blending, and associated digital applications.

For further company news and information, please visit www.schenckprocess.com

