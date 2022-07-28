Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revising 2022 GAAP basis earnings guidance from $2.50 to $2.65 to $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share; initiating non-GAAP basis adjusted full-year 2022 earnings guidance of $2.74 to $2.89 which reflects the exclusion of previously disclosed deferral reductions related to 2020

Continued strong energy delivery and customer growth, coupled with favorable power cost conditions

Filed for amortization of 2021 Power Cost Adjustment Mechanism, 2020 Labor Day Wildfire and February 2021 Ice Storm deferrals

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $64 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares with GAAP net income of $32 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

"The region's growth, driven by the semiconductor and digital technology sectors, relies upon safe, reliable, clean, affordable energy," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "Our progress this quarter demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing Oregon's clean energy goals and mitigating risk across our system to keep our customers safe, particularly during wildfire season and high heat. With the operational and financial progress we are making, PGE is positioned for long-term growth."

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021

Total revenues were driven by higher retail energy deliveries, due to continued growth in industrial demand, including high-tech and digital customers, offset by a reduction in the average price of deliveries due to a varying customer mix. Purchased power and fuel expense decreased due to strong hydro and power market conditions in 2022, and quarter over quarter tailwinds due to challenging market conditions in the second quarter of 2021. Operating and administrative expenses increased, driven by wildfire mitigation, grid resiliency and maintenance, enhancements to customer digital technology and higher professional services and insurance costs. Other income decreased due to declines in the value of the non-qualified benefit plan trust assets.

Company Updates

Major Deferral Amortization Request Filings

In July, PGE submitted amortization request filings to the OPUC for the 2021 Power Cost Adjustment Mechanism, 2020 Labor Day Wildfire, and February 2021 Ice Storm, representing $132 million of outstanding major deferrals. PGE anticipates resolution of these filings by the end of 2022 and plans to file an amortization request for the COVID-19 deferral, which has a $34 million balance as of June 30, 2022, in late 2022 or early 2023.

Renewable Energy and Non-Emitting Capacity Request for Proposal Update

The OPUC acknowledged PGE's submitted shortlist of bids in the pending Renewable Request for Proposals (RFP) on July 15, 2022. The RFP is intended to procure at least 375 to 500 MW of qualifying renewable energy resources, approximately 375 MW of non-emitting dispatchable capacity resources, and up to 100 MW of renewable energy resources in support of the Green Future Impact program's PGE supply option. PGE has since commenced negotiations with shortlist bidders and plans to finalize negotiations prior to the end of 2022 to allow sufficient time to capture expiring federal production tax credits for the benefit of customers.

The proposals for renewable energy resources provide various combinations of wind, solar, and battery storage options that include power purchase agreements (PPA) along with Company-owned resources. The proposals for non-emitting dispatchable capacity resources provide battery storage options and a pumped storage option that include PPAs along with Company-owned resources. The ultimate outcome of the RFP process may involve the selection of multiple projects for both renewable energy and non-emitting dispatchable capacity resources.

Wildfire Protection Plan Approved by the OPUC

In late April, the OPUC approved PGE's 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, the foundational document that implements the Company's Wildfire Mitigation Program for assessing and addressing wildfire risks in PGE's region. Core components of the plan include PGE's risk assessment and modeling processes, system inspection, design and construction work, wildfire-related capital and technology investment plans, vegetation management plans and practices and proactive efforts employed during high-risk events. Customer and community safety is PGE's highest priority, and this plan specifies efforts to address wildfire risks and remain in compliance with all relevant wildfire-related requirements.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 22, 2022, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4525 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 17, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 26, 2022.

2022 Earnings Guidance

PGE is revising its estimate for full-year 2022 GAAP earnings guidance from $2.50 to $2.65 to $2.60 to $2.75 per diluted share; initiating non-GAAP basis adjusted full-year 2022 earnings guidance of $2.74 to $2.89 which reflects the exclusion of previously disclosed $17 million deferral reductions related to the year ended 2020. These are based on the following assumptions:

An increase in energy deliveries between 2% and 2.5%, weather adjusted;

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;

Average hydro conditions;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense from between $620 million to $640 million , which includes the $17 million impact of released deferrals related to 2020;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $420 million and $440 million ;

Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;

Cash from operations of $600 million to $650 million ;

Capital expenditures of $755 million ; and

Average construction work in progress balance of $270 million .

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast — July 28, 2022

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on July 28, 2022.

Maria Pope, President and CEO; Jim Ajello, Senior Vice President of Finance, CFO, Treasurer and CCO; and Jardon Jaramillo, Senior Director, Finance, Investor Relations, and Risk Management, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating financial performance. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

Non-cash Wildfire and COVID deferral reversal charge associated with the year ended 2020, resulting from the OPUC's 2022 GRC Final Order earnings test.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings guidance is below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Guidance Reconciliation for full-year 2022

Diluted EPS (2) GAAP full-year 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance $ 2.68 Exclusion of released deferrals related to 2020 0.19 Tax effect (1) (0.05) Non-GAAP full-year 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance $ 2.82

(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory tax rate (2) 2022 full-year GAAP and non-GAAP guidance presented based on the mid-point of the provided range

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For more than 130 years, PGE has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, and reliable energy to Oregonians. PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE is committed to achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. In 2021, PGE, employees, retirees, and the PGE Foundation donated $4.8 million and volunteered 15,760 hours with more than 300 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," and similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs impacting solar module imports), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in materials ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; general economic and financial market conditions, including inflation; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or third party liability; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended June 30,

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 588

$ 545

$ 1,213

$ 1,157 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 3

(8)

4

(11) Total revenues 591

537

1,217

1,146 Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 168

185

370

354 Generation, transmission and distribution 85

76

175

156 Administrative and other 84

79

173

165 Depreciation and amortization 103

101

202

204 Taxes other than income taxes 39

35

79

73 Total operating expenses 479

476

999

952 Income from operations 112

61

218

194 Interest expense, net 38

33

76

67 Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3

5

6

9 Miscellaneous income, net —

3

—

5 Other income, net 3

8

6

14 Income before income tax expense 77

36

148

141 Income tax expense 13

4

24

13 Net income 64

32

124

128 Other comprehensive income 1

—

1

— Net income and Comprehensive income $ 65

$ 32

$ 125

$ 128















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 89,225

89,554

89,310

89,555 Diluted 89,371

89,672

89,449

89,687















Earnings per share:













Earnings per share—Basic and diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.36

$ 1.39

$ 1.43

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 91

$ 52 Accounts receivable, net 289

329 Inventories 96

78 Regulatory assets—current 16

24 Other current assets 310

205 Total current assets 802

688 Electric utility plant, net 8,164

8,005 Regulatory assets—noncurrent 498

533 Nuclear decommissioning trust 43

47 Non-qualified benefit plan trust 38

45 Other noncurrent assets 238

176 Total assets $ 9,783

$ 9,494

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 191

$ 244 Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 55

47 Current portion of finance lease obligation 21

20 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 653

457 Total current liabilities 920

768 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,286

3,285 Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,418

1,360 Deferred income taxes 432

413 Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 205

206 Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 67

90 Asset retirement obligations 244

238 Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 92

95 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 297

273 Other noncurrent liabilities 84

59 Total liabilities 7,045

6,787 Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 —

— Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,242,672 and 89,410,612 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,241

1,241 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9)

(10) Retained earnings 1,506

1,476 Total shareholders' equity 2,738

2,707 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,783

$ 9,494

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 124

$ 128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 202

204 Deferred income taxes 9

6 Pension and other postretirement benefits 7

12 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (6)

(9) Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (4)

11 Deferral of incremental storm costs (3)

(52) 2020 Labor Day wildfire earnings test reserve 15

— Other non-cash income and expenses, net 38

19 Changes in working capital:





(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable, net 37

(9) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (19)

(3) (Increase)/decrease in margin deposits 3

(35) Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (55)

13 Increase in margin deposits from wholesale counterparties 149

17 Other working capital items, net 6

15 Other, net (52)

(41) Net cash provided by operating activities 451

276

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (345)

(326) Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 3

7 Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (3)

(5) Proceeds from sale of properties 12

— Other, net (1)

(13) Net cash used in investing activities (334)

(337)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments on long-term debt —

(140) Borrowings on short-term debt —

200 Repayments of short-term debt —

(150) Proceeds from Pelton/Round Butte financing arrangement 25



Dividends paid (77)

(73) Repurchase of common stock (18)

(12) Other (8)

(4) Net cash used in financing activities (78)

(179) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39

(240) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 52

257 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91

$ 17







Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 63

$ 61 Cash paid for income taxes 16

11 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Assets obtained under leasing arrangements 29

—

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 558

46 %

$ 559

49 % Commercial 346

29

332

29 Industrial 142

12

122

11 Direct Access* 17

1

24

2 Subtotal 1,063

88

1,037

91 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 4

—

(11)

(1) Other accrued revenues, net —

—

11

1 Total retail revenues 1,067

88

1,037

91 Wholesale revenues 121

10

74

6 Other operating revenues 29

2

35

3 Total revenues $ 1,217

100 %

$ 1,146

100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 3,940

30 %

4,003

32 Commercial 3,186

24

3,165

25 Industrial 1,972

15

1,813

15 Subtotal 9,098

69

8,981

72 Direct access:













Commercial 264

2

298

2 Industrial 854

7

761

6 Subtotal 1,118

9

1,059

8 Total retail energy deliveries 10,216

78

10,040

80 Wholesale energy deliveries 2,932

22

2,504

20 Total energy deliveries 13,148

100 %

12,544

100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 807,777

88 %

798,200

88 % Commercial 111,879

12

110,764

12 Industrial 192

—

191

— Direct access 552

—

593

— Total 920,400

100 %

909,748

100 %



* Commercial revenues from Direct Access customers for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $3 million and $6 million, respectively. For the comparable three- and six-month periods of 2021, revenues were $5 million and $9 million, respectively. Industrial revenues from Direct Access customers for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $6 million and $11 million, respectively. For the comparable three- and six-month periods of 2021, revenues were $7 million and $15 million, respectively.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 3,235

26 %

4,289

36 % Coal 966

8

895

7 Total thermal 4,201

34

5,184

43 Hydro 566

4

581

5 Wind 908

7

1,197

10 Total generation 5,675

45

6,962

58 Purchased power:













Hydro 3,564

27

2,472

21 Wind 445

4

482

4 Solar 329

3

267

2 Natural Gas 2

—

4

— Waste, Wood and Landfill Gas 79

1

83

1 Source not specified 2,500

20

1,721

14 Total purchased power 6,919

55

5,029

42 Total system load 12,594

100 %

11,991

100 % Less: wholesale sales (2,932)





(2,504)



Retail load requirement 9,662





9,487





The following table indicates the number of heating degree-days for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

2022

2021

Avg.











First Quarter 1,761

1,805

1,846 April 454

290

365 May 242

167

184 June 65

41

75 Second Quarter 761

498

624 Year-to-date 2,522

2,303

2,470 Increase/(decrease) from the 15-year average 2 %

(7) %





Media Contact:



Investor Contact: Katie Hale



Jardon Jaramillo Corporate Communications



Investor Relations Phone: 646-599-3296



Phone: 503-464-7051

