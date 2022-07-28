Spotselfie™ Announces Disruptive Technology in Social Metaverse Advertising & Digital Real Estate Ownership

SAM Business Portal™ allows for direct purchase of augmented reality (AR) immersive advertising and metaverse land that is superimposed right onto the physical world where life happens.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotselfie, the leader in AR social networking, today announced the beta launch of its most recent development, The SAM Business Portal (Socialize, Advertise, & Monetize), which allows companies to place GPS-located AR ads in real time at any live event around the world.

The SAM Business portal is a feature developed in conjunction with Spotselfie's AR patented technology, Spotland™ ownership, and vision to equalize advertising exposure for businesses. Customers are able to identify as a small business or a large corporation, select an area via GPS location, then customize their advertisement to be viewed through the app's augmented reality lens. By accessing the metaverse through a standard smart phone app, users will begin to see augmented reality ad placements relevant to their immediate surroundings and their unique urMojo™, Spotselfie's patented personal profile mechanism.

Spotland allows for businesses to have a digital twin of the company's physical location, giving them the power to immerse their brand, marketing, and customers into the new digital world. Based on diameter size, companies are able to purchase metaverse land and hold administrative rights including the name, digital GPS locations and managing the social content and advertising associated with it.

Ray Shingler, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product Development for Spotselfie, said, "We want to help small businesses get back on their feet after the Covid-19 pandemic, by offering them a customized advertising model directly into our social metaverse. Small businesses can now place AR ads at any live event where our users are, including concerts, sports events, entire city blocks, and anywhere around the world. The SAM BusinessPortal gives small businesses the power to compete against large corporations, leveling the advertising playing field with our patented innovative AR technology."

This feature is now live on the Spotselfie website. From there, businesses are able to begin crafting their advertisements for review and share with the Spotselfie network. Learn more about The SAM Business portal at https://www.spotselfieapp.com/sam-business-portal.html

Spotselfie™ is an innovative augmented reality powered social metaverse that allows users to post virtual objects, pictures, videos, stickers, and other digital material geotagged to locations around the globe.

