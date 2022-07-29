LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net Income: $1.6 billion , $1.7 billion excluding LCM and impairment (a)

Diluted earnings per share: $4.98 per share, $5.19 per share excluding LCM and impairment

EBITDA: $2.4 billion , $2.5 billion excluding LCM and impairment

Record Intermediates & Derivatives segment quarterly EBITDA

Cash from operating activities: $1.6 billion

24 percent return on invested capital over the trailing twelve months

Returned $2.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter

Peter Vanacker started as LyondellBasell's new CEO on May 23rd

Comparisons with the prior quarter and second quarter 2021 are available in the following table:

Table 1 - Earnings Summary Millions of U.S. dollars (except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Sales and other operating revenues $14,838 $13,157 $11,561 $27,995 $20,643 Net income 1,644 1,320 2,059 2,964 3,129 Diluted earnings per share 4.98 4.00 6.13 8.98 9.32 Weighted average diluted share count 329 329 335 329 335 EBITDA (a) 2,381 2,020 3,018 4,401 4,603

Excluding LCM and Impairment (a) Net income $1,713 $1,320 $2,059 $3,033 $3,129 Diluted earnings per share 5.19 4.00 6.13 9.19 9.32 Impairments, pre-tax 69 — — 69 — EBITDA 2,450 2,020 3,018 4,470 4,603



(a) See "Information Related to Financial Measures" for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures and Table 2 and Table 3 for reconciliations of these measures to the nearest GAAP measures. LCM stands for "lower of cost or market." Impairment is related to a charge incurred in the O&P Europe, Asia and International segment.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) today announced net income for the second quarter 2022 of $1.6 billion, or $4.98 per share. The company recognized a $69 million non-cash impairment charge during the quarter related to the exit from our Australian polypropylene business that impacted earnings by $0.21 per share. Second quarter 2022 EBITDA was $2.4 billion, or $2.5 billion excluding LCM and impairment. Second quarter 2022 EBITDA was further impacted by a $94 million non-cash pension settlement charge.

"With a diverse portfolio, strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation, LyondellBasell is already well-regarded as one of the best operated companies in our sector. After my first two months as LyondellBasell CEO, I am convinced that our team has the passion and dedication required to grow these capabilities. Our aim is to build upon our strong position, our scale and our reach to establish LyondellBasell as a leader in serving the world's growing needs for circular and sustainable materials while reducing our carbon footprint. I look forward to sharing more of our plans about how LyondellBasell will advance our strategy and unlock additional value over the coming months," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking specifically at the second quarter, LyondellBasell's global portfolio of businesses delivered strong earnings and cash generation driven by record results from our Intermediates & Derivatives segment and exceptional refining margins. In addition, LyondellBasell is making tangible progress toward our goals to help address the global challenges of climate change and plastic waste," said Vanacker.

LyondellBasell's broad portfolio supported an 18 percent sequential growth in EBITDA during the second quarter. The Intermediates & Derivatives segment delivered record profitability. The Houston refinery ran at a rate of nearly 95 percent to support increased demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Olefins and polyolefins markets reflected distinct regional dynamics. While North American demand for products used in consumer packaging end markets remained strong, the company's volumes in Europe decreased due to downtime at the cracker in France and moderating regional demand near the end of the quarter. In China, markets remained weak due to zero-COVID measures and logistical challenges. Advanced Polymer Solutions results continued to be hindered by automotive production constraints.

LyondellBasell generated $1.6 billion in cash from operating activities during the quarter. The company remains committed to a disciplined approach to capital allocation. In the second quarter, $532 million was reinvested back into the businesses and $2.1 billion was returned to shareholders through the combination of a special dividend, an increased quarterly dividend and modest share repurchases. Strong shareholder returns continue to be a capital allocation priority at LyondellBasell.

During the quarter, LyondellBasell signed several renewable power purchase agreements that will help reduce the carbon footprint of operations. Since the launch of the Circulen portfolio in 2019, the company has sold over 140,000 tons of polymer manufactured from recycled and renewable feedstocks; an amount that represents the annual polyethylene and polypropylene demand from the population of Houston. LyondellBasell is scaling up the Circulen product lines to address the growing demand from our customers and society for renewable and circular materials.

OUTLOOK

"The power of our business portfolio is providing resilience during the third quarter with continued strength in demand from packaging markets and favorable margins for our oxyfuels and refined products. As consumers' needs move from durables toward service industries and mobility, LyondellBasell's diverse businesses are well positioned to serve evolving trends in global demand," said Vanacker.

Moderating demand and elevated costs for feedstocks and energy are likely to compress margins across most of the company's businesses in the third quarter. Potential benefits from China's reopening could provide tailwinds for our businesses toward the end of 2022. The company is carefully monitoring impacts from inflation, supply chain challenges and slowing economic conditions while positioning businesses appropriately.

LyondellBasell is beginning commissioning activities for its largest growth investment in the third quarter. The world-scale U.S. Gulf Coast propylene oxide and oxyfuels facility will deliver needed capacity to meet the rising demand for polyurethanes and high-octane, clean-burning oxyfuels. Polyurethanes are key materials used for insulation, windmill blades and light-weight vehicles.

"We expect our new propylene oxide capacity will provide a meaningful addition to our earnings starting in 2023 and help contribute toward a more sustainable world," said Vanacker.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, including and excluding LCM and Impairment



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Millions of U.S. dollars

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Net income

$ 1,644

$ 1,320

$ 2,059

$ 2,964

$ 3,129 add: Impairments, after-tax

69

—

—

69

— Net income excluding impairment

1,713

1,320

2,059

3,033

3,129 less: Impairments, after-tax

(69)

—

—

(69)

— Net income

1,644

1,320

2,059

2,964

3,129 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax

1

1

(2)

2

— Income from continuing operations

1,645

1,321

2,057

2,966

3,129 Provision for income taxes

378

316

506

694

576 Depreciation and amortization

304

311

330

615

665 Interest expense, net

54

72

125

126

233 add: Impairments, pre-tax

69

—

—

69

— EBITDA excluding impairment

2,450

2,020

3,018

4,470

4,603 less: Impairments, pre-tax

(69)

—

—

(69)

— EBITDA

$ 2,381

$ 2,020

$ 3,018

$ 4,401

$ 4,603















































Table 3 - Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Excluding LCM and Impairment



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021 Diluted earnings per share

$ 4.98

$ 4.00

$ 6.13

$ 8.98

$ 9.32





















Add:



















Impairments

0.21

—

—

0.21

—





















Diluted earnings per share excluding impairment

$ 5.19

$ 4.00

$ 6.13

$ 9.19

$ 9.32























