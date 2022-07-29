Solutions By Design II, LLC Joint Venture Vencedor Technologies is Awarded the United States Army Cadet Command's Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Information Management Information Technology Administrative Support Services contract

VIENNA, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD), the Founding and Managing Member of Vencedor Technologies, LLC an Unpopulated Joint Venture that holds a spot on the Army ITES-3S IDIQ Contract, announced that it has been awarded the Information Technology Administrative Support Services Task Order at the United States Army Cadet Command (USACC), Fort Knox, KY for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Information Management (C4IM) services. SBD, via Vencedor, will provide support services to the Cadet Command Knowledge Management support capabilities; Current and Future Operations; Forms, Publications and Records Management; Plans and Policy assistance; and Project Management and Integration tasks.

SBD support will focus on the assessment, enhancement and expansion of USCIS’s cyber security program, consistent with best practices outlined in the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, to improve the agency’s cyber defenses and cyber intelligence capabilities to defend against these increased threats. (PRNewsfoto/Solutions By Design II, LLC) (PRNewswire)

SBD, via Vencedor, will support the Cadet Command HQ, BDEs and Battalions with the necessary C4I administrative support required to meet its mission of selecting, educating, training, and commissioning college students to be officers and leaders of character in the Total Army; and instilling the values of citizenship, national and community service, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment in high school students. "We are extremely excited to win our first Task Order under the Army ITES-3S Vehicle" said Greg Goldbach, Director, Acquisition Programs & Strategy. "To have an impact on the future military leaders that will help protect the freedoms we cherish is a true honor."

With this Task Order, Vencedor Technologies has catapulted to be the #25th Small Business and #39th overall (Small & Large) vendor on the Army ITES-3S IDIQ in terms of total obligated dollars.

ABOUT SBD: SBD specializes in IT system modernization and support as an application transformation and agile process leader. SBD leverages open-source technologies and cloud-based solutions to reduce operating costs and advance the value proposition of automated solutions. SBD also has a robust cybersecurity capability optimizing security operation centers through the use of workflow automation, technical expertise, and the use of leading-edge security tools. Bottom line, SBD delivers technically innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions, services, and products to our federal customers.

ABOUT VENCEDOR: Vencedor is an Unpopulated JV, comprised of seven (7) industry-leading small business members established specifically for the provision of services under the U.S. Army ITES-3S ID/IQ. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, Vencedor has an extensive history of delivering critical IT and mission support services to help the Department of Defense enhance the safety and security of our nation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solutions By Design II, LLC