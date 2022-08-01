CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Yext Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Yext, Inc. ("Yext") (NYSE: YEXT) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 4, 2021 and March 8, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Yext, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Yext includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 16, 2022

Aggrieved Yext investors only have until August 16, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong