BittWare Announces PCIe 5.0/CXL FPGA Accelerators Featuring Intel Agilex M-Series and I-Series to Drive Memory and Interconnectivity Improvements while Reducing Risk

BittWare joins Intel Agilex M-Series Early Access Program to jumpstart development of FPGA solutions for memory-intensive applications

BittWare creates broadest portfolio of enterprise -class Intel FPGA-based accelerators with addition of two new Intel Agilex I-Series SmartNIC accelerators

Decades-long collaboration with Intel provides customers with access to products for high-performance compute, computational storage, network and sensor processing

CONCORD, N.H., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BittWare, a Molex company, a leading supplier of enterprise-class accelerators for edge and cloud-computing applications, today introduced new card and server-level solutions featuring Intel® Agilex™ FPGAs. The new BittWare IA-860m helps customers alleviate memory-bound application workloads by leveraging up to 32GB of HBM2e in-package memory and 16-lanes of PCIe 5.0 (with CXL upgrade option).

BittWare also added new Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA-based products with the introduction of the IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators, which support high-performance interfaces, including 400G Ethernet and PCIe 5.0 (CXL option). These newest models complement BittWare's existing lineup of Intel Agilex F-Series products to comprise one of the broadest portfolios of Intel Agilex FPGA-based offerings on the market. This announcement reinforces BittWare's commitment to addressing ever-increasing demands of high-performance compute, storage, network and sensor processing applications.

"BittWare is excited to apply Intel's advanced technology to solve increasingly difficult application problems, quickly and at low risk," said Craig Petrie, vice president, Sales and Marketing of BittWare. "Our longstanding collaboration with Intel, expertise with the latest development tools, including OneAPI, as well as alignment with Molex's global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities enable BittWare to reduce development time by 12-to-18 months while ensuring smooth transitions from proof-of-concept to volume product deployment."

Jumpstarting Innovation

BittWare has been selected to participate in Intel's Agilex M-Series Early Access Program (EAP) to expedite the delivery of FPGA-based solutions featuring Intel's latest technology advancements. To that end, BittWare's world-class engineering team will take advantage of in-package HBM2e (High-Bandwidth Memory) DRAM stacks; on-chip SRAM; and support for external synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) next-generation memory, including DDR5.

"We are pleased to team with BittWare to scale Intel FPGA-based solutions while fueling momentum for our new Intel Agilex M-Series FPGAs," said Deepali Trehan, vice president and general manager of Programmable Solutions, Intel Corporation. "Over the years, BittWare has been pivotal in supporting our flagship Intel Agilex product roadmap as well as leveraging Intel's OneAPI development toolkit to speed the development and delivery of solutions that empower our customers to achieve the high levels of performance and power efficiency across end-markets and applications."

Addressing Exponential Data Growth

BittWare and Intel together are developing solutions to speed the processing of various workloads, ranging from machine learning inference, database acceleration and nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) computational storage to networking test and measurement, 5G cellular testing and sensor processing. As a result, both organizations are poised to enable customers to keep pace with ever-increasing demands for high-speed networking, computing and storage acceleration for the most demanding applications and computational workloads.

Availability

Early access units of the BittWare IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators are slated for availability in Q4 2022 with production units targeted for delivery in Q1 2023. Early access units of the IA-860m accelerators are scheduled for Q2 2023 with production units expected by Q2 2024. All three products will be available through distribution. Terms and conditions apply, please visit www.BittWare.com for details.

Additional Resources

About BittWare

Visit BittWare (Booth #734) at The Flash Memory Summit, Santa Clara Convention Center, August 2-4, 2022

Browse BittWare's Intel-based FPGA accelerator portfolio at www.BittWare.com/Intel

BittWare, a Molex company, designs and manufactures enterprise-class FPGA hardware that enables customers to deploy solutions quickly and with low risk. BittWare, with 30 years' experience developing FPGA accelerators, is the only FPGA vendor-agnostic supplier of critical mass able to address enterprise-class qualification and lifecycle requirements for customers deploying solutions in volume.

About Molex:

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making our world a better, more-connected place. With presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information visit www.molex.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

