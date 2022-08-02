DHG MOTO Motorsports and Event Marketing launches to bring the most important sponsor back to motorsports, the race fan.

DHG MOTO helps motorsports executives create engaging consumer touch points to drive more sales, increase sponsorship, make drivers more notable, and bring fans to the track.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry that relies almost exclusively on individual corporate sponsorship, DHG MOTO Motorsports and Event Marketing has put together a marketing and creative team whose mission is to deliver what the motorsports sponsor wants most: increased consumer activation.

In response to the motorsports industry's need for a steady supply of corporate sponsorship, DHG MOTO has developed customized marketing strategies to connect the four primary segments of the motorsports industry: the sponsors themselves; race teams; drivers, and racetracks.

"Racing moves at the speed of cash. To get quality, long lasting sponsorship you need to have the message, social presence, and a well thought out brand strategy that corporate sponsors are looking for. That's where DHG MOTO can help," said DHG MOTO President Damien Harvey.

"Gone are the days when a sponsor would be satisfied with just having their name and logo on a racing car or a driver's suit. Now, with the demonstrated success of a strategic, comprehensive communications strategy, potential sponsors are looking to race teams, drivers, and tracks to come to a pitch with a marketing plan in hand. Our marketing team is structured to address the needs of any client in this category, especially with regard to social media. Sponsors are requesting that any segment of the motorsports industry that's looking for sponsorship have an extensive social media following before they are even considered," said Damien Harvey.

"The most important element to the success of the motorsports industry is the continued growth of the viewing audience. We need the creative messages and consumer first marketing approach that agencies like DHG MOTO can bring to the table," said Motorsports industry insider Mike Levitt, CEO Lumen Digital Media.

