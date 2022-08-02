EverGlade Consulting Formalizes Industrial Base Expansion (IBx) Practice

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade") formally establishes a team within the company dedicated to supporting U.S. Government (USG) funded Industrial Base Expansion (IBx) programs. This new group will build upon the success EverGlade has experienced in this space over the last few years.

EverGlade has been on the forefront of the USG efforts to broaden the nation's domestic industrial base to increase the manufacturing capacity of supplies and materials critical to national security. Since the start of the pandemic, EverGlade has supported more than ten clients globally with the successful preparation and submission of applications to the U.S. Government for domestic pharmaceutical and personal protective equipment (PPE) industrial base expansion initiatives being funded with authority from the American Rescue Plan Act and Title III of the Defense Production Act. These funding applications involve designing industrial base expansion projects from concept to final business plan and proposals and have included capital projects to build manufacturing plants for pharmaceutical critical inputs (e.g., lipid nanoparticles, key starting materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, etc.), fill finish capacity, PPE, and other infrastructure critical to national public health security.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how dangerously dependent we are on foreign countries for critical medical equipment and essential medicines, as well as for all the raw materials," explained Eric Jia-Sobota, Principal, National Consulting Leader EverGlade Consulting. "I am thrilled to see the federal government acting and making capital investments to onshore this critical infrastructure as a matter of national public health security. I personally am proud to support such a great initiative spanning two administrations."

So far, the USG IBx efforts have funded domestic capital projects ranging from greenfield construction of manufacturing plants for nitrile gloves and chromatography resins, to renovations of existing facilities to increase sterile fill finish capacity for non-oral dosage forms of essential medicines. These projects have created thousands of jobs in the United States while enabling future supply chain resilience and pandemic preparedness against future threats.

"Our team at EverGlade has unmatched experience bridging the private sector and the DOD, HHS ― including ASPR and BARDA," added Andrew Stiles, Principal in the group. "We believe the government will continue to make IBx projects a priority going forward and will even expand their funding priorities in future fiscal years to additional areas of interest within domestic pharma and PPE supply chains. As such, dedicating a practice to support this niche area of government funding makes sense."

