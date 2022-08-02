Evogene Financial Results and Earnings Announcement Schedule for the Second Quarter of 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

On the day of the announcement, Company management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 AM Eastern time, 4:00 PM Israel time.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-918-0609 internationally. Access to the call will also be available via live webcast through the Company's website at www.evogene.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call. To access the replay, please dial +1-888-326-9310 toll free from the United States, or +972-3-925-5901 internationally. The replay will be accessible through September 2, 2022, and an archive of the webcast will be available on the webcast link for the following twelve months.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines – MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop novel products as follows: human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lital Mamon

Head of Marketing and PR

E:

T: +972-8-931-2097 Head of Marketing and PRE: IR@evogene.com T: +972-8-931-2097

Kenny Green

Investor Relations

E:

T: +1 212 378 8040 Investor RelationsE: IR@evogene.com T: +1 212 378 8040

View original content:

SOURCE Evogene