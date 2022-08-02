Kim Boericke Joins THREAD Executive Leadership Team as Chief Delivery Officer

New appointment supports customers and their technology implementation to meet the needs of modern clinical research at a global scale

CARY, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD®, a leading technology and consulting service provider enabling electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced the appointment of Kim Boericke as chief delivery officer. In this role, Boericke will lead the company's Technology Enablement Consulting Services. A 2021 Stevie® Award winner for Female Executive of the Year, Boericke brings more than 25 years of experience in operations within the drug development industry and a proven track record designing, building and strategically evolving organizations throughout her career.

In her new role, Boericke will lead THREAD's global team of consulting services experts focused on technology implementation for customers. She will oversee operational design, launch and technology support to help scale THREAD's unified patient-centric platform across the company's expanding global portfolio.

"Our customers are focused on designing, operating and scaling the most patient-centric research," said Boericke. "I am thrilled to join THREAD's team of experts focused on helping our customers deliver studies that reduce patient burden, better support sites and provide a more inclusive study design for patients around the world."

Prior to joining THREAD, Boericke served in executive leadership positions at leading global contract research organizations and academic research organizations where she enabled sponsors to deliver their research programs through a combination of technology and consulting services.

A champion of patient centricity throughout her career, Boericke also has been active in corporate initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, including as executive sponsor for the Network of Women (NOW) and PRIDE, and is currently an independent board director for the Mapi Research Trust.

"Kim brings senior-level operational expertise, customer focus and industry stakeholder views to THREAD," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "Her appointment represents an important addition to THREAD's leadership team to enrich our market leadership position as we deliver the most patient-centric research approaches for our customers."

About THREAD

THREAD® is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and consulting service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research and enable electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) for sites, participants, caregivers and home health professionals. Through its unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30% more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award as well as a long list of accolades. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

