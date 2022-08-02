Surglogs Appoints Jodi Thulstrup as New Clinical Nurse Educator

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the Nation's leading regulatory compliance platform for healthcare facilities, is expanding its operations to include an increased focus on clinical education.

As part of this new initiative Surglogs has recruited clinical specialist Jodi Thulstrup BA, RN, a clinical care nurse with decades of experience in her profession, to lead education programs as the company's new clinical nurse educator. With her appointment, the company is launching its own clinical education department.

Thulstrup obtained her bachelor's in Business Management from Arizona State University and her associates in nursing from Glendale College.

For the past 9 years, she has served as a clinical director for United Surgical Partners International. Thulstrup worked closely with ambulatory surgery center administrators and market clinical liaisons during her tenure, further expanding her area of expertise and knowledge in the ASC space. In addition, she has worked in various hospital settings including an emergency room nurse and an orthopedic joint program coordinator.

Thulstrup is a patient safety advocate who has dedicated much of her career to bridging the gap between traditional pen and paper, and cutting-edge digitization that many healthcare facilities continue to experience. Through her work with Surglogs, she will highlight the benefits of digitizing and streamlining compliance processes, survey preparations and explain how clinics can adopt modern technology.

"We're really excited to welcome Jodi to the Surglogs family. We know that her in-depth experience, as both a nurse and as an ASC director, will prove to be highly beneficial in educating clients on the benefits of digitization. She's demonstrated an ability to connect with clinic managers and we're certain she'll prove helpful to them," said Surglogs CEO Peter Zajac.

