Westside Children's Therapy Opens Clinic in DeKalb

The multi-disciplinary pediatric therapy clinic is located at 2572 Sycamore Road. The clinic is next to Panera Bread, Egg Haven Pancakes & Cafe, and Aldi.

The clinic offers Autism (ABA) services, and will also offer Physical , Occupational , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling . The cross collaboration allows kids to get multiple therapies in the same day if needed.

Westside made its footprint in DeKalb by offering in-home ABA services with DeKalb native Allison Peters, Board Certified Behavior Analyst, leading the effort. Since then, she and a team of dedicated RBTs have spearheaded the opening of this clinic and shared the same passion of making life-long impacts on families they serve

Westside has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years in the Chicagoland and surrounding areas. During that time, Westside has opened more than 20 clinics to succeed in its mission to support families, while making access to care convenient.

The DeKalb clinic offers custom-designed therapy gyms (ziplines, crash pits, monkey bars, slides and more), as well as 1:1 private spaces for children and adolescents to work toward therapeutic goals.

Therapy at Westside is individualized to each child. Westside therapists complete evaluations with the child and their parents to determine a therapy plan that is right for them. But one thing is for certain: Therapy is going to be fun, and impactful for the whole family.

"We're proud to have been a part of the DeKalb community this past year and look forward to continuing being a resource for families," Allison Peters said. "We've had so much fun being a part of community events like Pumpkin Fest, Family Fun Fest and meeting new families."

Visit westsidect.com or call (815) 469-1500 for more information.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

