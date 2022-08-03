Ziebart Franchisee Nick Lambie Earns Spot on Prestigious 2022 Franchise Rock Star List

Franchise Business Review Selects Military Veteran Lambie Among Hundreds of Contenders

TROY, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart franchisee and military veteran Nick Lambie was named among an exclusive list of 12 Franchise Rock Stars of 2022 by leading industry research firm Franchise Business Review for his outstanding achievements as a Ziebart franchise owner in Morgantown, WV.

Nick Lambie and Family at Ribbon Cutting (PRNewswire)

For the Franchise Rock Star Awards, Franchise Business Review reviewed over 273 nominations from franchisors in eight categories, including Top Performers, Multi-Unit Owners, Veteran-Owned and Family-Owned, and then narrowed the search by selecting 60 franchisees that defined what it really means to be a Rock Star, including leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Lambie earned one of the 12 final, coveted spots on the list.

Lambie, who opened his Ziebart franchise in 2019 and recently signed an agreement for his second franchise location in Bridgeport, West Virginia, spent time in the military as an Air Force Weapons Director before deciding to go into franchising. He credits his training as a main component of his leadership style. It made him recognize the importance of paying attention to detail and the importance of fostering a high-performing team. Lambie cares about each and every one of his employees, and truly values their input. He credits a lot of his success to how his team cares for each other and how they are consistently looking for ways to grow.

"Nick exemplifies all of Ziebart's core values of Honesty, Passion, Innovation, Teamwork and Legacy," said Ziebart International Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer, Thomas A. Wolfe. "The leadership skills and attention to detail he learned in the military has definitely transferred over into how he runs his Ziebart business. Nick genuinely cares about his team members and is passionate about providing a seamless and enjoyable experience to all of his customers. Franchise Business Review made an excellent choice in naming him a 2022 Rock Star."

Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review, noted: "Each year it gets harder and harder to narrow down the list, but the franchisees recognized this year, including Nick Lambie, truly stand out as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars."

