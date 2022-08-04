AirECMO and REVA launch cooperation

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirECMO, Inc., a division of Keystone Perfusion Services, P.C. announces a strategic partnership with industry leading air ambulance provider, REVA, to provide ECMO transportation capabilities globally. ECMO is an extracorporeal technique of providing prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to persons whose heart and lungs are unable to maintain hemodynamic stability.

AirECMO and REVA launch strategic partnership for emergency ECMO services. (PRNewswire)

AirECMO announces a strategic partnership with REVA to provide ECMO transportation capabilities globally.

Through the COVID pandemic, the need for patients to be safely transported on ECMO for escalation of care has increased significantly. The ECMO Transport Program not only offers global interfacility transports but also cannulation services to place the patient on ECMO prior to transport.

"We are excited to partner with a top-notch organization like REVA to offer the travel and health insurance market and private patients a suitable transportation solution that has been lacking for quite some time", said Michael Hancock, co-founder of AirECMO, "we look forward to being available to provide patients with a reliable and safe way to get home for the treatment they need and deserve".

About AirECMO, a division of Keystone Perfusion Services Keystone Perfusion is a Nationwide key supplier of Perfusion Services with a footprint spanning 38 states at 180 facilities and boasts a roster of 305 + Certified Perfusionists. Perfusionists are vital members of the cardiovascular surgical team because they are responsible for running the heart-lung (cardiopulmonary bypass) machine during open-heart surgery. Extra-corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) utilizes similar technology to provide long-term support to patients in cardiac or respiratory failure, with the Perfusionist being the specialized clinician that can both operate the machine and troubleshoot any issues with the circuit. The highly experienced Transport Team consists of 10 Perfusionists and 8 cannulating physicians (CT Surgeons, Cardiac Anesthesiologists, ICU Intensivists). www.airecmo.com

About REVA REVA, Inc., owner-operators of a fleet of 16 medically configured aircraft, including small and mid-size jets, employs over 350 air-ambulance-service professionals who deliver caring, efficient, fully-accredited medical care from bases throughout North America, including the Caribbean. REVA, Inc., has completed more than 30,000 medical transports that include time-sensitive organ deliveries, trauma response, and intensive-care connections, in addition to private charters associated with medical tourism, cruise-line passenger emergencies, and philanthropic efforts. REVA, Inc. has earned over a dozen top industry honors and recognitions from the Department of Defense, NAAMTA, EURAMI, International Assistance Group, ARGUS Platinum as well as the AAMS Fixed Wing Award of Excellence, ACE Safety Award, ITIJ 2015 Air Ambulance Provider of the Year Award and ITIJ 2018 Air Ambulance Provider of the Year Award Finalist.

Contact:

Geoff Nagle

T: 1.856 506 2984

T : 1.800.407.1198

E : info@airecmo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keystone Perfusion