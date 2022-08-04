Environmental Artist Isabel Varela Launches Sustainable Fashion Exhibit at ChaShaMa

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

August 11, 2022 - September 23, 2022

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable multidisciplinary artist Isabel Varela will host her second solo art exhibition, Clothes: Minded and Repurposed, from August 11 - September 23, exposing audiences to the dangers of waste in the fashion industry and how her personal experiences helped shape her position as a passionate environmental activist. Varela has partnered on the event with ChaShaMa, an organization that helps create a more diverse and inclusive world for community-centric artists.

Clothes: Minded and Repurposed is a follow up to Varela's debut solo art exhibit, Clothes: Minded, which ran in 2018 at the Caelum Gallery in NYC. The event featured Varela's work alongside like-minded sustainable artists, working together to captivate the reality of wasteful fashion and what we as a community can do to help improve things. Clothes: Minded and Repurposed will build on her 2018 concept, highlighting fashion industry malpractices and sharing a variety of initiatives people can take to voice their support. The exhibit will feature mixed media pieces centered on these concepts, including: three 10-foot sculptures, one 10-foot x 10-foot sculpture, three 60 x 60 inch mixed media works, and three 40 x 40 inch mixed media paintings.

Varela's main inspiration for the exhibit is her personal experience. She takes this space and opportunity to turn her pain, shame, and guilt into a powerful learning tool for others to help them transform and heal – which, in turn, heals our planet.

Click here to secure your tickets.

About Isabel Varela:

Isabel Varela began her career as a fashion designer in her mid-twenties, intent on becoming a global sensation when the reality of $100K debt caused her dreams to come crashing down. Today, she is a sustainably-minded designer, artist, advocate, keynote speaker, and life coach, utilizing her platform to help others hang up their addiction and tap into the only solution to self-destructive behavior – self-love.

About ChaShaMa:

Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/environmental-artist-isabel-varela-launches-sustainable-fashion-exhibit-at-chashama-301598852.html

SOURCE Isabel Varela

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.