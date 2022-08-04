Nikola Announces Locations of Three California Hydrogen Dispensing Stations, Continued Scaling of Infrastructure

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, today announced the locations of three California hydrogen stations to advance and scale up its long-term hydrogen distribution solutions to service market demand. Nikola's integrated energy and zero-emissions truck portfolio will be underpinned by developing hydrogen supply and refueling infrastructure, an essential step in helping to decarbonize the heavy-duty transport sector.

Through the combined efforts of Nikola’s truck and energy teams, the company links hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles with hydrogen production hubs and dispensing stations. These stations are an important step in the delivery of a broader array of hydrogen fueling solutions to the heavy-duty trucking industry. (PRNewswire)

The three California refueling stations and logistics infrastructure will be located in the cities of Colton, Ontario and a location servicing the Port of Long Beach. To further support truck demand, plans for additional stations are in progress and will be announced in the near future.

California is a launch market for Nikola and these stations will support key customers and advance the state's efforts to decarbonize the transport sector.

"This marks an important step in Nikola's ability to deliver innovative solutions and the infrastructure needed to decarbonize the transportation industry," says President, Nikola Energy Pablo Koziner. "Our hydrogen refueling stations, along with a comprehensive energy supply, will provide customers the support needed to transition their fleets to zero-emissions."

The Ontario location is part of Nikola's previously announced collaboration with TravelCenters of America.

"TA is committed to providing viable infrastructure to support the nation's shift toward alternative fuels, and this collaboration with Nikola reflects our ongoing commitment to this goal," said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. "The success of the transportation industry's transition toward alternative fuel adoption is dependent, in part, on collaborations like this."

There are a number of distribution centers in the city of Colton, making it an ideal location for future Nikola FCEV customers.

"The establishment of a 'clean fuel' facility for heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as semi-trucks, is a huge step forward in seeing the trucking industry move towards these types of vehicles. Actions like these are building blocks to cleaner air for Colton residents and the surrounding region and we are proud to support initiatives that align with our vision," said Mario Suarez, Planning Manager, City of Colton, California.

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are major global commercial transportation hubs and are focused on leading decarbonization. Our station servicing port customers will be a critical anchor of our hydrogen dispensing infrastructure.

"The Nikola hydrogen refueling stations represent an important step forward to enable zero-emissions logistics solutions in Southern California. The Port of Long Beach station is an ideal location to support ocean drayage solutions for TTSI and other logistics providers," said Mike Bible, Chief Executive Officer of TTSI. "TTSI is excited about the prospects of hydrogen fuel cell technology as a viable solution to decarbonize the freight trucking industry."

Nikola is bringing comprehensive zero-emission heavy-duty trucking solutions to market. Through the combined efforts of Nikola's truck and energy teams, the company links hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles with hydrogen production hubs and dispensing stations. These stations are an important step in the delivery of a broader array of hydrogen fueling solutions to the heavy-duty trucking industry.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

