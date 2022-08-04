Planful Earns Industry Excellence Award from Dresner Advisory Services

Company recognized as an Experience Leader and a Trust Leader in Enterprise Performance Management; 100% of surveyed customers said they would recommend Planful

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that the company earned an Industry Excellence Award from Dresner Advisory Services. Planful is recognized as an Experience Leader and a Trust Leader in Enterprise Performance Management, based on ratings from the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner's annual flagship Wisdom of Crowds® market study.

The Customer Experience model is created based on the real-world experience of technology solution end-users. The Vendor Credibility model assesses the relationship that the vendors have with end-users. Only vendors that receive the highest rankings in those models earn Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards.

"Organizations trust Dresner Advisory reports because they provide an end-user perspective and thus reflect users' real-world experience," said Howard Dresner, founder, and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "We congratulate Planful for receiving a 100% recommended score from customers who work with Planful every day and have the most in-depth knowledge of the company's strengths."

"Customers are our number one value at Planful so it's especially gratifying to receive awards that are 100% focused on customer feedback," said Grant Halloran, CEO, Planful. "We're proud that Planful has been named an Experience Leader in the Wisdom of Crowds® Market Study for the seventh year in a row. This rating is a testament to the strong relationships we have built with our customers and their confidence in the value we, and our partners deliver."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

