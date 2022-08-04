Record date for dividend and prospectus for listing of Alleima AB: Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Annual General Meeting of Sandvik AB decided to distribute all shares of Sandvik's subsidiary Alleima AB to the shareholders of Sandvik and to authorize the Board of Directors of Sandvik to determine the record date for the distribution. The Board of Directors of Sandvik has today set the record date to August 29, 2022. Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee has resolved to admit Alleima shares to trading and the first day of trading in Alleima is expected to be August 31, 2022. The prospectus relating to the admission to trading of Alleima shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority later today and will then be published on the Sandvik and Alleima websites.

When the prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), it will be available on the Sandvik website, home.sandvik, and on the Alleima website, www.alleima.com.

All shares in the wholly-owned subsidiary Alleima AB will be distributed to Sandvik's shareholders and every five shares held in Sandvik will entitle to one share in Alleima. Apart from being registered as a shareholder of Sandvik on the record date for distribution, no further actions are required.

The last day for trading in shares of Sandvik including the right to receive shares in Alleima is August 25, 2022. As of August 26, 2022, the Sandvik share will be traded without the right to receive shares in Alleima.

Nasdaq Stockholm's Listing Committee resolved on August 3, 2022, to admit Alleima shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm subject to customary conditions.The first day of trading in Alleima is expected to be August 31, 2022. Alleima shares will be traded under the ticker ALLEI with the ISIN code SE0017615644.

Timetable for distribution and listing of Alleima AB on Nasdaq Stockholm:

August 23, 2022: Alleima Capital Markets Day in Sandviken

August 25, 2022: The last day for trading in shares of Sandvik including the right to receive shares in Alleima

August 26, 2022: Sandvik will be traded without the right to receive shares in Alleima

August 29, 2022: Record date for the distribution of shares in Alleima

August 31, 2022: First day of trading in Alleima [1]

Stockholm, August 4, 2022

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Emelie Alm, Head of Investor Relations, Alleima, phone: +46 (0) 79 060 8717, or Yvonne Edenholm, Press and Media Relations Manager, Alleima, phone +46 (0) 72145 2342, or Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, Sandvik, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, Sandvik, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

[1] The Alleima brand will be fully activated and launched towards the market as of the date of listing on August 31.

