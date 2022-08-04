Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022:
- Strong revenue and sales growth continued in the second quarter
- Organic revenue up 7% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)
- Raised full-year 2022 revenue guidance
- Change Program on track - $369 million run-rate operating expense savings through June 30
- Repurchased $394 million of company shares through July 31 under the $2 billion share buyback program announced on June 8, 2022
"The momentum that has been building in our businesses continued in the second quarter, with revenues again ahead of our expectations. Leading indicators remain healthy, and we have a resilient, highly recurring business serving growing industries. This positioning and a strong first half give us confidence we are on the right path to achieve our 2022 and 2023 targets," said Steve Hasker, President and CEO of Thomson Reuters.
Mr. Hasker added, "Our businesses are benefitting from what we believe are multi-year tailwinds driven by a step change in the complexity of compliance in our legal, tax, and risk-related markets. Against this backdrop, we remain focused on investing in our businesses and effectively allocating capital as we work to translate our current momentum into sustainable long-term value creation."
Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS)
(unaudited)
IFRS Financial Measures(1)
2022
2021
Change
Change at
Revenues
$1,614
$1,532
5 %
Operating profit
$391
$316
24 %
Diluted (loss) earnings per share (EPS)
$(0.24)
$2.15
n/m
Net cash provided by operating activities
$433
$462
-6 %
Non-IFRS Financial Measures(1)
Revenues
$1,614
$1,532
5 %
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$561
$502
12 %
11 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
34.7 %
32.7 %
200bp
110bp
Adjusted EPS
$0.60
$0.48
25 %
23 %
Free cash flow
$342
$379
-10 %
(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS
n/m: not meaningful
Revenues increased 5%, driven by growth across four of the company's five business segments. Foreign currency had a 2% negative impact on revenues.
- Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by 7% growth in recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) as well as 13% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 1% organically.
- The company's "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals) reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 80% of total revenues.
Operating profit increased 24% as higher revenues more than offset higher costs, which included investments associated with the Change Program.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% due to the same factors as operating profit. The related margin increased to 34.7% from 32.7% in the prior-year period, of which foreign currency contributed 90bp. Investments in the Change Program negatively impacted the second quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin by 190bp.
Diluted (loss) per share of $(0.24) included a significant reduction in the value of the company's investment in London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Diluted earnings per share of $2.15 in the prior-year period included a significant increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG.
- Adjusted EPS, which excludes the change in value of the company's LSEG investment, and other adjustments, increased to $0.60 per share from $0.48 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA.
Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $29 million as higher payments associated with the Change Program as well as higher tax payments more than offset the cash benefits from higher operating profit.
- Free cash flow decreased $37 million due to lower cash flows from operating activities and higher capital expenditures primarily associated with the Change Program.
Highlights by Customer Segment - Three Months Ended June 30
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change
2022
2021(2)
Total
Constant
Organic(1)(3)
Revenues
Legal Professionals
$700
$673
4 %
6 %
6 %
Corporates
373
346
8 %
9 %
9 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
217
199
9 %
10 %
9 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,290
1,218
6 %
7 %
7 %
Reuters News
188
173
9 %
12 %
12 %
Global Print
142
147
-3 %
-1 %
-1 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(6)
(6)
Revenues
$1,614
$1,532
5 %
7 %
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$304
$285
7 %
8 %
Corporates
139
128
9 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
81
74
12 %
11 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
524
487
8 %
8 %
Reuters News
44
35
26 %
19 %
Global Print
50
56
-9 %
-8 %
Corporate costs
(57)
(76)
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$561
$502
12 %
11 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
43.4 %
42.3 %
110bp
80bp
Corporates
37.4 %
37.0 %
40bp
-20bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
37.4 %
36.5 %
90bp
30bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
40.7 %
39.9 %
80bp
40bp
Reuters News
23.3 %
20.2 %
310bp
110bp
Global Print
35.4 %
37.9 %
-250bp
-250bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
34.7 %
32.7 %
200bp
110bp
(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and
(2) For comparative purposes, 2021 segment results have been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional
(3) Computed for revenue growth only.
n/a: not applicable
Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.
Legal Professionals
Revenues increased 6% (all organic) to $700 million.
- Recurring revenues grew 6% (94% of total, 7% organic), primarily due to strong performances from Westlaw, Practical Law, FindLaw and the Government business.
- Transactions revenues decreased 3% (6% of total, decreased 1% organic).
Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $304 million.
- The margin increased to 43.4% from 42.3%, primarily due to higher revenues and Change Program savings.
Corporates
Revenues increased 9% (all organic) to $373 million. Revenues benefited from transactional revenue strength that we do not expect to recur at the same level in the second half of this year as the second-quarter performance was seasonal in nature.
- Recurring revenues grew 9% (86% of total, all organic), driven by CLEAR, Practical Law and Indirect Tax.
- Transactions revenues grew 8% (14% of total, all organic), driven by Trust, Confirmation as well as the company's businesses in Latin America and Asia & Emerging Markets.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $139 million.
- The margin increased to 37.4% from 37.0%, as higher revenues more than offset higher expenses.
Tax & Accounting Professionals
Revenues increased 10% (9% organic) to $217 million.
- Recurring revenues grew 11% (77% of total, all organic), driven by strong growth from Ultra Tax, audit products and the segment's Latin America business.
- Transactions revenues increased 5% (23% of total, all organic), primarily driven by Confirmation.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $81 million.
- The margin increased to 37.4% from 36.5%, primarily due to higher revenues and Change Program savings.
The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.
Reuters News
Revenues of $188 million increased 12% (all organic), primarily driven by the Professional business and the flow-through of the annual increase in the company's news agreement with the Refinitiv business of LSEG. The Professional business benefited from timing shifts in Reuters Events as more events were hosted in the second quarter of this year rather than the second half, which is a return to the pre-COVID cadence. The Reuters Events business also benefited from a return to in-person events from primarily virtual events last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to $44 million, primarily due to higher revenues.
Global Print
Revenues decreased 1% (all organic), which was better than the decline the company expected due to higher third-party revenues for printing services and the timing of new sales.
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $50 million.
- The margin decreased to 35.4% from 37.9% due to the decrease in revenues and the dilutive effect of third-party print revenue.
Corporate Costs
Corporate costs at the adjusted EBITDA level were $57 million and included $30 million of Change Program costs. Corporate costs were $76 million in the prior-year period and included $41 million of Change Program costs. Additional information regarding the Change Program is provided below.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS)
(unaudited)
IFRS Financial Measures(1)
2022
2021
Change
Change at
Revenues
$3,288
$3,112
6 %
Operating profit
$805
$703
15 %
Diluted EPS
$1.83
$12.28
n/m
Net cash provided by operating activities
$708
$842
-16 %
Non-IFRS Financial Measures(1)
Revenues
$3,288
$3,112
6 %
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,161
$1,060
10 %
9 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.3 %
34.1 %
120bp
70bp
Adjusted EPS
$1.26
$1.06
19 %
17 %
Free cash flow
$428
$618
-31 %
(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental
n/m: not meaningful
Revenues increased 6%, driven by growth across four of the company's five business segments. Foreign currency had a 1% negative impact on revenues.
- Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by 7% growth in recurring revenues (79% of total revenues) as well as 10% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 1% organically.
- The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.
Operating profit increased 15% as higher revenues more than offset higher costs, which included investments associated with the company's Change Program.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% reflecting the same factors that impacted operating profit. The related margin increased to 35.3% from 34.1% in the prior-year period, of which foreign currency contributed 50bp. Investments associated with the Change Program negatively impacted the adjusted EBITDA margin by 190bp in the six months of 2022.
Diluted EPS was $1.83 per share compared to $12.28 per share in the prior-year period. The prior-year period included a gain of approximately $8.1 billion on the sale of Refinitiv to LSEG.
- Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on the sale of Refinitiv, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.26 per share from $1.06 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA.
Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $134 million due to higher payments associated with the Change Program, higher tax payments and higher annual incentive plan bonuses.
- Free cash flow decreased $190 million due to lower cash flows from operating activities and higher capital expenditures, primarily associated with the Change Program.
Highlights by Customer Segment - Six Months Ended June 30
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2022
2021(2)
Total
Constant
Organic(1)(3)
Revenues
Legal Professionals
$1,398
$1,341
4 %
5 %
6 %
Corporates
784
728
8 %
9 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
470
426
10 %
10 %
10 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,652
2,495
6 %
7 %
7 %
Reuters News
364
338
8 %
11 %
11 %
Global Print
284
290
-2 %
-1 %
-1 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(12)
(11)
Revenues
$3,288
$3,112
6 %
7 %
7 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$609
$564
8 %
9 %
Corporates
296
273
8 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
203
173
18 %
17 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,108
1,010
10 %
10 %
Reuters News
81
63
28 %
21 %
Global Print
103
113
-9 %
-8 %
Corporate costs
(131)
(126)
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,161
$1,060
10 %
9 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
43.6 %
42.1 %
150bp
140bp
Corporates
37.8 %
37.5 %
30bp
-20bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
43.2 %
40.4 %
280bp
240bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
41.8 %
40.5 %
130bp
110bp
Reuters News
22.2 %
18.7 %
350bp
180bp
Global Print
36.2 %
38.9 %
-270bp
-270bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.3 %
34.1 %
120bp
70bp
(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and
(2) For comparative purposes, 2021 segment results have been revised to reflect the current period presentation. For additional
(3) Computed for revenue growth only.
n/a: not applicable
Change Program
In February 2021, the company announced a two-year Change Program to transition from a holding company to an operating company, and from a content provider to a content-driven technology company. The company is 18 months into the program, which is expected to be largely complete by the end of 2022. The program is projected to require an investment of approximately $600 million during that time of which $424 million has been invested as of June 30, 2022. The company continues to anticipate that Change Program spending will be approximately 60% operating expenses and 40% capital expenditures.
2022 and 2023 Outlook
The company's updated outlook for 2022 and reaffirmed outlook for 2023 (which is reflected in the table below) incorporates the forecasted impacts associated with the Change Program, assumes constant currency rates, and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during those periods. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the performance of its businesses.
The company expects its third-quarter 2022 revenue growth to be approximately 50bp to 100bp below its full-year 2022 outlook target. The company also expects its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue growth to be higher than the third-quarter 2022 revenue growth. The company expects full-year 2022 recurring revenue growth to be 7%.
The company's third-quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 300bp below its second-quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin. The fourth-quarter 2022 is expected to have the highest quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin of the year.
While the company's second-quarter 2022 performance provides it with increasing confidence about its outlook, the global economy recently has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.
Updated Full-Year 2022 Outlook
Total Thomson Reuters
FY 2022
Outlook
2/23/21
FY 2022
Outlook
2/8/22
FY 2022
Outlook
5/3/22
FY 2022
Outlook
8/4/22
Total Revenue Growth
4.0% - 5.0%
~ 5%
~ 5.5%
~ 6.0%
Organic Revenue Growth(1)
4.0% - 5.0%
~ 5%
~ 5.5%
~ 6.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
34% - 35%
~ 35%
Unchanged
Unchanged
Corporate Costs
Core Corporate Costs
Change Program Opex
$245 - $280 million
$120 - $130 million
$125 - $150 million
$280 - $330 million
Unchanged
$160 - $200 million
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Free Cash Flow(1)
$1.2 - $1.3 billion
~ $1.3 billion
Unchanged
Unchanged
Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1)
Change Program Accrued Capex
7.5% - 8.0%
$75 - $100 million
Unchanged
$100 - $140 million
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Depreciation & Amortization of
Computer Software
$620 - $645 million
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Interest Expense (P&L)
$190 - $210 million
Unchanged
Unchanged
Unchanged
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1)
n/a
19% - 21%
Unchanged
Unchanged
"Big 3" Segments(1)
FY 2022
Outlook
2/23/21
FY 2022
Outlook
2/8/22
FY 2022
Outlook
5/3/22
FY 2022
Outlook
8/4/22
Total Revenue Growth
5.5% - 6.5%
6.0% - 6.5%
~ 6.5%
~ 7.0%
Organic Revenue Growth
5.5% - 6.5%
6.0% - 6.5%
~ 6.5%
~ 7.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
41% - 42%
~ 42%
Unchanged
Unchanged
(1)
Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information.
Reported Full-Year 2021 and Updated Full-Year 2022 – 2023 Outlook
Total Thomson Reuters
FY 2021
Reported
FY 2022
Outlook
Updated
FY 2023
Outlook
Reaffirmed
Total Revenue Growth
6.1 %
~ 6.0%
5.5% - 6.0%
Organic Revenue Growth(1)
5.2 %
~ 6.0%
5.5% - 6.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
31.0 %
~ 35%
39% - 40%
Corporate Costs
Core Corporate Costs
Change Program Opex
$325 million
$142 million
$183 million
$280 - $330 million
$120 - $130 million
$160 - $200 million
$110 - $120 million
$110 - $120 million
$0
Free Cash Flow(1)
$1.3 billion
~ $1.3 billion
$1.9 – $2.0 billion
Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1)
Change Program Accrued Capex
8.5%
$112 million
7.5% - 8.0%
$100 - $140 million
6.0% - 6.5%
$0
Depreciation & Amortization of
Computer Software
$651 million
$620 - $645 million
$580 - $605 million
Interest Expense (P&L)
$196 million
$190 - $210 million
$190 - $210 million
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1)
13.9 %
19% - 21%
n/a
"Big 3" Segments(1)
FY 2021
Reported
FY 2022
Outlook
Updated
FY 2023
Outlook
Reaffirmed
Total Revenue Growth
6.9 %
~ 7.0%
6.5% - 7.0%
Organic Revenue Growth
6.2 %
~ 7.0%
6.5% - 7.0%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
38.8 %
~ 42%
44% – 45%
(1)
Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information.
The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2022 and 2023, may differ materially from the company's outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."
Share Repurchases – Update on $2.0 Billion Buyback Program
In June 2022, Thomson Reuters announced that it plans to buy back up to $2.0 billion of its common shares.
From June 2022 through July 31, 2022, the company repurchased approximately 3.8 million of its common shares under the new buyback program, for a total spend of $394 million. As of July 31, 2022, Thomson Reuters had approximately 483.5 million common shares outstanding.
Dividends
In February 2022, the company announced a 10% or $0.16 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.78 per common share, representing the 29th consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share is payable on September 15, 2022, to common shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022.
LSEG Ownership Interest
In January 2021, Thomson Reuters and private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone sold Refinitiv to LSEG in an all-share transaction. Thomson Reuters indirectly owns LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium and a group of current LSEG and former Refinitiv senior management.
As of July 31, 2022, Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 72.4 million LSEG shares which had a market value of approximately $7.1 billion based on LSEG's closing share price on that day. The company received $62 million of dividends from its LSEG investment in June 2022.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
Thomson Reuters prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
This news release includes certain non-IFRS financial measures, which include ratios that incorporate one or more non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and the related margin (other than at the customer segment level), free cash flow, adjusted EPS and the effective tax rate on adjusted EPS, accrued capital expenditures expressed as a percentage of revenues, selected measures excluding the impact of foreign currency, changes in revenues computed on an organic basis as well as all financial measures for the "Big 3" segments. Thomson Reuters uses these non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental indicators of its operating performance and financial position as well as for internal planning purposes and the company's business outlook. Additionally, Thomson Reuters uses non-IFRS measures as the basis for management incentive programs. These measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measures in the appended tables.
The company's outlook contains various non-IFRS financial measures. The company believes that providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures in its outlook would be potentially misleading and not practical due to the difficulty of projecting items that are not reflective of ongoing operations in any future period. The magnitude of these items may be significant. Consequently, for outlook purposes only, the company is unable to reconcile these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures because it cannot predict, with reasonable certainty, the 2022 and 2023 impacts of changes in foreign exchange rates which impact (i) the translation of its results reported at average foreign currency rates for the year, and (ii) other finance income or expense related to intercompany financing arrangements and foreign exchange contracts. Additionally, the company cannot reasonably predict (i) its share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, which is subject to changes in the stock price of LSEG or (ii) the occurrence or amount of other operating gains and losses that generally arise from business transactions that the company does not currently anticipate.
ROUNDING
Other than EPS, the company reports its results in millions of U.S. dollars, but computes percentage changes and margins using whole dollars to be more precise. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
REVISION TO PRIOR-YEAR SEGMENT RESULTS
In the first quarter of 2022, the company made two changes to its segment reporting to reflect how it currently manages its businesses. The changes (i) reflect the transfer of certain revenues from its Corporates business to its Tax & Accounting Professionals business where they are better aligned; and (ii) record intercompany revenue in Reuters News for content-related services that it provides to Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals. Previously, these services had been reported as a transfer of expense from Reuters News to these businesses. These changes impact the financial results of the company's segments, but do not change the company's consolidated financial results. The table below summarizes the changes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(millions of U.S. dollars)
As Reported
Adjustments
As Revised
As Reported
Adjustments
As Revised
Revenues
Legal Professionals
$673
-
$673
$1,341
-
$1,341
Corporates
348
$(2)
346
732
$(4)
728
Tax & Accounting Professionals
197
2
199
422
4
426
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,218
-
1,218
2,495
-
2,495
Reuters News
168
5
173
328
10
338
Global Print
147
-
147
290
-
290
Eliminations/Rounding
(1)
(5)
(6)
(1)
(10)
(11)
Revenues
$1,532
-
$1,532
$3,112
-
$3,112
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$285
-
$285
$564
-
$564
Corporates
130
$(2)
128
276
$(3)
273
Tax & Accounting Professionals
72
2
74
170
3
173
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
487
-
487
1,010
-
1,010
Reuters News
35
-
35
63
-
63
Global Print
56
-
56
113
-
113
Corporate costs
(76)
-
(76)
(126)
-
(126)
Adjusted EBITDA
$502
-
$502
$1,060
-
$1,060
(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and other
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, MATERIAL RISKS AND MATERIAL ASSUMPTIONS
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, statements in Mr. Hasker's comments and the "Change Program," "2022 and 2023 Outlook" and "LSEG Ownership Interest" sections, are forward-looking. The words "will", "expect", "believe", "target", "estimate", "could", "should", "intend", "predict", "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making forward-looking statements in this news release, they are not a guarantee of future performance or outcomes and there is no assurance that any of the other events described in any forward-looking statement will materialize. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the company's control and the effects of them can be difficult to predict.
Some of the material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, those discussed on pages 17-30 in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 2021 annual report. These and other risk factors are discussed in materials that Thomson Reuters from time to time files with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thomson Reuters annual and quarterly reports are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.
The company's business outlook is based on information currently available to the company and is based on various external and internal assumptions made by the company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Material assumptions and material risks may cause actual performance to differ from the company's expectations underlying its business outlook. In particular, during the last quarter the global economy has experienced substantial disruption due to concerns regarding economic effects associated with the macroeconomic backdrop and ongoing geopolitical risks. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook and affect its results and other expectations. For a discussion of material assumptions and material risks related to the company's 2022 and 2023 outlook, please see pages 19-20 of the company's first-quarter management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the period ended March 31, 2022. Material assumptions and material risks related to the company's outlook will also be included in the company's second-quarter management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022, which is expected to be filed shortly. The company's quarterly MD&A and annual report are filed with, or furnished to, the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. SEC and are also available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com.
The company has provided an outlook for the purpose of presenting information about current expectations for the periods presented. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which reflect expectations only as of the date of this news release.
Except as may be required by applicable law, Thomson Reuters disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Consolidated Income Statement
(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenues
$1,614
$1,532
$3,288
$3,112
Operating expenses
(1,041)
(1,036)
(2,122)
(2,054)
Depreciation
(38)
(42)
(76)
(88)
Amortization of computer software
(121)
(122)
(235)
(237)
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
(25)
(30)
(51)
(61)
Other operating gains, net
2
14
1
31
Operating profit
391
316
805
703
Finance costs, net:
Net interest expense
(49)
(49)
(97)
(100)
Other finance income (costs)
320
2
414
(4)
Income before tax and equity method investments
662
269
1,122
599
Share of post-tax (losses) earnings in equity method
investments
(825)
1,092
(27)
7,389
Tax benefit (expense)
92
(289)
(148)
(1,883)
(Loss) earnings from continuing operations
(71)
1,072
947
6,105
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(44)
(4)
(55)
(1)
Net (loss) earnings
$(115)
$1,068
$892
$6,104
(Loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders
$(115)
$1,068
$892
$6,104
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic (loss) earnings per share:
From continuing operations
$(0.15)
$2.16
$1.94
$12.31
From discontinued operations
(0.09)
(0.01)
(0.11)
(0.01)
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$(0.24)
$2.15
$1.83
$12.30
Diluted (loss) earnings per share:
From continuing operations
$(0.15)
$2.16
$1.94
$12.28
From discontinued operations
(0.09)
(0.01)
(0.11)
-
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$(0.24)
$2.15
$1.83
$12.28
Basic weighted-average common shares
487,171,400
496,098,238
486,929,681
496,016,467
Diluted weighted-average common shares
487,171,400
497,259,072
487,713,813
497,109,791
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021(1)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$461
$778
Trade and other receivables
984
1,057
Other financial assets
175
108
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
416
462
Current assets excluding assets held for sale
2,036
2,405
Assets held for sale
207
48
Current assets
2,243
2,453
Property and equipment, net
446
502
Computer software, net
861
822
Other identifiable intangible assets, net
3,276
3,331
Goodwill
5,913
5,940
Equity method investments
6,672
6,736
Other non-current assets
1,256
1,226
Deferred tax
1,132
1,139
Total assets
$21,799
$22,149
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current indebtedness
$50
-
Payables, accruals and provisions
953
$1,326
Current tax liabilities
196
169
Deferred revenue
877
874
Other financial liabilities
504
175
Current liabilities excluding liabilities associated with assets held for sale
2,580
2,544
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
149
37
Current liabilities
2,729
2,581
Long-term indebtedness
3,766
3,786
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
959
943
Deferred tax
992
1,005
Total liabilities
8,446
8,315
Equity
Capital
5,475
5,496
Retained earnings
8,966
9,149
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,088)
(811)
Total equity
13,353
13,834
Total liabilities and equity
$21,799
$22,149
(1) Prior-year period amounts have been reclassified to reflect the current period presentation.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
(Loss) earnings from continuing operations
$(71)
$1,072
$947
$6,105
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
38
42
76
88
Amortization of computer software
121
122
235
237
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
25
30
51
61
Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity method
investments
825
(1,092)
27
(7,389)
Deferred tax
(183)
249
(17)
923
Other
(285)
33
(324)
63
Changes in working capital and other items
(25)
15
(216)
800
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
445
471
779
888
Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
(12)
(9)
(71)
(46)
Net cash provided by operating activities
433
462
708
842
Investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(163)
-
(171)
(3)
Proceeds from disposals of businesses and investments
-
10
-
15
Dividend from sale of LSEG shares
-
-
-
994
Capital expenditures
(137)
(113)
(308)
(233)
Other investing activities
62
52
62
53
Taxes paid on sale of Refinitiv and LSEG shares
-
(438)
-
(444)
Investing cash flows from continuing operations
(238)
(489)
(417)
382
Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
(16)
-
(16)
(42)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(254)
(489)
(433)
340
Financing activities
Net borrowings under short-term loan facilities
50
-
50
-
Payments of lease principal
(16)
(22)
(33)
(43)
Repurchases of common shares
(194)
-
(194)
(200)
Dividends paid on preference shares
-
-
(1)
(1)
Dividends paid on common shares
(210)
(194)
(419)
(388)
Other financing activities
2
-
9
5
Net cash used in financing activities
(368)
(216)
(588)
(627)
Translation adjustments
(4)
1
(4)
-
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(193)
(242)
(317)
555
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
654
2,584
778
1,787
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$461
$2,342
$461
$2,342
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of (Loss) Earnings from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(Loss) earnings from continuing operations
$(71)
$1,072
$947
$6,105
$5,687
Adjustments to remove:
Tax (benefit) expense
(92)
289
148
1,883
1,607
Other finance (income) costs
(320)
(2)
(414)
4
(8)
Net interest expense
49
49
97
100
196
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
25
30
51
61
119
Amortization of computer software
121
122
235
237
474
Depreciation
38
42
76
88
177
EBITDA
$(250)
$1,602
$1,140
$8,478
$8,252
Adjustments to remove:
Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity
method investments
825
(1,092)
27
(7,389)
(6,240)
Other operating gains, net
(2)
(14)
(1)
(31)
(34)
Fair value adjustments*
(12)
6
(5)
2
(8)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$561
$502
$1,161
$1,060
$1,970
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
34.7 %
32.7 %
35.3 %
34.1 %
31.0 %
* Fair value adjustments, a component of operating expenses, primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$433
$462
$708
$842
$1,773
Capital expenditures
(137)
(113)
(308)
(233)
(487)
Other investing activities
62
52
62
53
81
Payments of lease principal
(16)
(22)
(33)
(43)
(109)
Dividends paid on preference shares
-
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
Free cash flow(1)
$342
$379
$428
$618
$1,256
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
Capital expenditures
$487
Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis
54
Accrued capital expenditures(1)
$541
Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)
8.5 %
(1) Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Earnings to Adjusted Earnings(1)
Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Net (loss) earnings
$(115)
$1,068
$892
$6,104
$5,689
Adjustments to remove:
Fair value adjustments*
(12)
6
(5)
2
(8)
Amortization of other identifiable intangible
assets
25
30
51
61
119
Other operating gains, net
(2)
(14)
(1)
(31)
(34)
Other finance (income) costs
(320)
(2)
(414)
4
(8)
Share of post-tax losses (earnings) in equity
825
(1,092)
27
(7,389)
(6,240)
Tax on above items(1)
(155)
255
51
1,790
1,475
Tax items impacting comparability(1)
(1)
(12)
(45)
(11)
(24)
Loss (earnings) from discontinued operations, net
of tax
44
4
55
1
(2)
Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1)
2
(3)
3
(2)
-
Dividends declared on preference shares
-
-
(1)
(1)
(2)
Adjusted earnings(1)
$291
$240
$613
$528
$965
Adjusted EPS(1)
$0.60
$0.48
$1.26
$1.06
n/a
Total change
25 %
19 %
Foreign currency
2 %
2 %
Constant currency
23 %
17 %
Diluted weighted-average common shares
(millions)**
487.9
497.3
487.7
497.1
n/a
Year-ended
2021
Adjusted earnings
$965
Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares
2
Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings
156
Pre-Tax Adjusted earnings
$1,123
IFRS Tax expense
$1,607
Remove tax related to:
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
26
Share of post-tax earnings in equity method investments
(1,497)
Other operating gains, net
(9)
Other items
5
Subtotal - Tax on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings
(1,475)
Remove: Tax items impacting comparability
24
Total: Remove all items above impacting comparability
(1,451)
Tax expense on adjusted earnings
$156
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings
n/a: not applicable
13.9 %
* Fair value adjustments, a component of operating expenses, primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(1) Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
** Because Thomson Reuters reported a net loss for continuing operations under IFRS for the three months ended June 30, 2022, the weighted-average number of common shares used for basic and diluted loss per share is the same for all per-share calculations in the period, as the effect of stock options and other equity incentive awards would reduce the loss per share, and therefore be anti-dilutive. Since the company's non-IFRS measure "adjusted earnings" is a profit, potential common shares are included, as they lower adjusted EPS and are therefore dilutive.
The following table reconciles IFRS and non-IFRS common share information:
(weighted-average common shares)
Three Months
IFRS: Basic and Diluted
487,171,400
Effect of stock options and other equity incentive awards
772,342
Non-IFRS Diluted
487,943,742
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2022
2021(2)
Total
Foreign
SUBTOTAL
Acquisitions/
Organic
Total Revenues
Legal Professionals
$700
$673
4 %
-2 %
6 %
-1 %
6 %
Corporates
373
346
8 %
-1 %
9 %
0 %
9 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
217
199
9 %
0 %
10 %
0 %
9 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,290
1,218
6 %
-1 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Reuters News
188
173
9 %
-4 %
12 %
0 %
12 %
Global Print
142
147
-3 %
-2 %
-1 %
0 %
-1 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(6)
(6)
Revenues
$1,614
$1,532
5 %
-2 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Recurring Revenues
Legal Professionals
$656
$626
5 %
-1 %
6 %
0 %
7 %
Corporates
322
298
8 %
-1 %
9 %
0 %
9 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
167
152
10 %
-1 %
11 %
0 %
11 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,145
1,076
6 %
-1 %
8 %
0 %
8 %
Reuters News
152
149
1 %
-3 %
4 %
0 %
4 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(6)
(6)
Total Recurring Revenues
$1,291
$1,219
6 %
-2 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Transactions Revenues
Legal Professionals
$44
$47
-6 %
-3 %
-3 %
-3 %
-1 %
Corporates
51
48
6 %
-2 %
8 %
0 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
50
47
6 %
0 %
5 %
0 %
5 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
145
142
2 %
-2 %
3 %
-1 %
4 %
Reuters News
36
24
56 %
-8 %
63 %
0 %
63 %
Total Transactions Revenues
$181
$166
9 %
-2 %
12 %
-1 %
13 %
Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
(1) Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
(2) Revised to reflect the changes made to the company's segment reporting in the first quarter of 2022.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2022
2021(2)
Total
Foreign
SUBTOTAL
Acquisitions/
Organic
Total Revenues
Legal Professionals
$1,398
$1,341
4 %
-1 %
5 %
0 %
6 %
Corporates
784
728
8 %
-1 %
9 %
0 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
470
426
10 %
0 %
10 %
0 %
10 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,652
2,495
6 %
-1 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Reuters News
364
338
8 %
-3 %
11 %
0 %
11 %
Global Print
284
290
-2 %
-1 %
-1 %
0 %
-1 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(12)
(11)
Revenues
$3,288
$3,112
6 %
-1 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Recurring Revenues
Legal Professionals
$1,309
$1,247
5 %
-1 %
6 %
0 %
6 %
Corporates
638
591
8 %
-1 %
9 %
0 %
9 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
349
314
11 %
0 %
11 %
0 %
11 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,296
2,152
7 %
-1 %
8 %
0 %
8 %
Reuters News
307
298
3 %
-2 %
5 %
0 %
5 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(12)
(11)
Total Recurring Revenues
$2,591
$2,439
6 %
-1 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Transactions Revenues
Legal Professionals
$89
$94
-5 %
-2 %
-3 %
-2 %
-1 %
Corporates
146
137
7 %
-1 %
8 %
0 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
121
112
8 %
0 %
8 %
0 %
8 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
356
343
4 %
-1 %
5 %
-1 %
5 %
Reuters News
57
40
44 %
-7 %
50 %
0 %
50 %
Total Transactions Revenues
$413
$383
8 %
-1 %
9 %
-1 %
10 %
Year Ended
December 31,
Change
2021(2)
2020(2)
Total
Foreign
SUBTOTAL
Acquisitions/
Organic
Total Revenues
Legal Professionals
$2,712
$2,535
7 %
1 %
6 %
0 %
6 %
Corporates
1,440
1,361
6 %
1 %
5 %
0 %
5 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
915
842
9 %
0 %
9 %
0 %
9 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
5,067
4,738
7 %
1 %
6 %
0 %
6 %
Reuters News
694
645
8 %
1 %
7 %
0 %
7 %
Global Print
609
620
-2 %
1 %
-3 %
0 %
-3 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(22)
(19)
Revenues
$6,348
$5,984
6 %
1 %
5 %
0 %
5 %
Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
(1) Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
(2) Revised to reflect the changes made to the company's segment reporting in the first quarter of 2022.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2022
2021(2)
Total
Foreign
Currency
Constant
Currency
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$304
$285
7 %
-1 %
8 %
Corporates
139
128
9 %
0 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
81
74
12 %
1 %
11 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
524
487
8 %
0 %
8 %
Reuters News
44
35
26 %
7 %
19 %
Global Print
50
56
-9 %
-1 %
-8 %
Corporate costs
(57)
(76)
n/a
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$561
$502
12 %
1 %
11 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
43.4 %
42.3 %
110bp
30bp
80bp
Corporates
37.4 %
37.0 %
40bp
60bp
-20bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
37.4 %
36.5 %
90bp
60bp
30bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
40.7 %
39.9 %
80bp
40bp
40bp
Reuters News
23.3 %
20.2 %
310bp
200bp
110bp
Global Print
35.4 %
37.9 %
-250bp
0bp
-250bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
34.7 %
32.7 %
200bp
90bp
110bp
n/a: not applicable
Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
(1) Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
(2) Revised to reflect the changes made to the company's segment reporting in the first quarter of 2022.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2022
2021(2)
Total
Foreign
Currency
Constant
Currency
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$609
$564
8 %
-1 %
9 %
Corporates
296
273
8 %
0 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
203
173
18 %
1 %
17 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,108
1,010
10 %
0 %
10 %
Reuters News
81
63
28 %
7 %
21 %
Global Print
103
113
-9 %
-1 %
-8 %
Corporate costs
(131)
(126)
n/a
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,161
$1,060
10 %
1 %
9 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
43.6 %
42.1 %
150bp
10bp
140bp
Corporates
37.8 %
37.5 %
30bp
50bp
-20bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
43.2 %
40.4 %
280bp
40bp
240bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
41.8 %
40.5 %
130bp
20bp
110bp
Reuters News
22.2 %
18.7 %
350bp
170bp
180bp
Global Print
36.2 %
38.9 %
-270bp
0bp
-270bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.3 %
34.1 %
120bp
50bp
70bp
Year Ended
December 31,
2021(2)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$1,091
Corporates
496
Tax & Accounting Professionals
379
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,966
Reuters News
103
Global Print
226
Corporate costs
(325)
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,970
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
40.2 %
Corporates
34.4 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
41.3 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
38.8 %
Reuters News
14.8 %
Global Print
37.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
31.0 %
n/a: not applicable
Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
(1) Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
(2) Revised to reflect the changes made to the company's segment reporting in the first quarter of 2022.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Definition
Why Useful to the Company and Investors
Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin
Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments.
The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues.
Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose.
Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt.
Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS
Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, amortization of other identifiable intangible assets, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability.
The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item.
Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders.
Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings.
These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance.
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings
Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability.
In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes.
Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings.
Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods.
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities, proceeds from disposals of property and equipment, and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares.
Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions.
Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency"
The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate.
Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period.
Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis
Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods.
Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term.
Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues
Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period.
Prior to December 31, 2021, the company used capital expenditures paid in this calculation, from its consolidated statement of cash flow, as measured under IFRS. The prior period has been revised to reflect the current methodology.
Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes.
"Big 3" segments
The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures.
The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings.
Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.
View original content to download multimedia:
