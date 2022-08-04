Venterra Realty Acquires The Anatole Community in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty recently acquired its second multi-family community in Daytona Beach, The Anatole.

The Anatole in Daytona Beach, FL (PRNewswire)

Venterra Realty recently acquired its second multi-family community in Daytona Beach , The Anatole.

Originally completed in 1986, the 208-unit property offers one- and two-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 486 – 1010 square feet in five unique floor plans. The apartments feature open concept layouts, screened-in patios and balconies, washer and dryer, and ample closet space. Each residence is well-appointed with stainless steel double-basin sinks, breakfast bar, pantry, and picturesque views.

The community extends an exciting amenity package that includes two relaxing pools with lounge chairs and pergola, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse, barbecue/picnic area and bark park.

The Anatole is about 1 mile from the world-famous Daytona International Speedway, in close proximity to several major employers but far enough removed from the Speedway to avoid traffic, noise and congestion from large-scale events at the facility. Major employers in the vicinity include Halifax Health Medical Center, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the Speedway itself, and dozens of industrial employers centered around the nearby intersection of Interstate-95 and Interstate-4.

Venterra will complete a unit upgrade program, as well as implement its resident-focused programs such as the Live it. Love it. Guarantee.™, the 48-Hour Maintenance Guarantee, and SMARTLEASING.

"Last month, we began our expansion into the Daytona market with the purchase of Tomoka Pointe and are excited to continue our growth in the area with The Anatole," said John Foresi , CEO of Venterra Realty. "Venterra has become known as a company that is committed to providing a market-leading living experience, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further enhance the standard of living at The Anatole by implementing Venterra's customer-focused management platform," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages over 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Allie Foard, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist; Venterramedia@venterraliving.com

(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venterra Realty