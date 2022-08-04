WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Please visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://www.wbd.com to view the financial results and other earnings materials.

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results and provide a Direct-to-Consumer strategy update. A link to the live webcast of the conference call, and accompanying slide presentation, will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://www.wbd.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until August 11, 2022. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 877-674-7070 or +1 416-764-8692 using playback passcode 151362 #. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, along with the slide presentation that will accompany the call.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

