CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION DISASTER RELIEF CASH CARDS PROVIDE MORE THAN $87,000 IN SUPPORT FOR SURVIVORS OF THE OAK FIRE

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Foundation has activated hundreds of its Disaster Relief cash cards and is distributing them to survivors of the recent devastating Oak Fire in Mariposa at the local assistance center located at Mariposa County High School.

The California Fire Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, supporting fallen firefighter families, firefighters and the communities they protect. (PRNewsfoto/California Fire Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Working with community-based organizations on the ground in Mariposa, the Foundation's 350 activated cash cards are providing more than $87,000 in rapid assistance to those in need. The Alliance for Community Transformations is assisting with the cash card distribution, with funding provided through a partnership including the California Fire Foundation, the Rural County Representatives of California, and Golden State Finance Authority.

"As with previous years, we are seeing this fire season impacting large numbers of people across the state," said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation. "Partnering with these community-based organizations allows us to identify affected communities quickly, resulting in getting more aid out to those in desperate need."

The California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief program brings immediate, short-term relief in the amount of a $250 cash card to survivors of fire or other disasters throughout California. The Disaster Relief cards provide immediate relief so they may purchase basic necessities such as medicine, food, gas, lodging or clothing.

"When we see people walk through our assistance center doors they are traumatized and overwhelmed," said Alison Tudor, Executive Director of Alliance for Community Transformations. "The Disaster Relief cards from the California Fire Foundation offer them immediate hope and comfort in these darkest of times and for that we are so grateful."

The Oak Fire has destroyed at least 127 houses and 66 other structures, scorching more than 19,000 acres since it began on Friday, July 22.

"Our communities in Mariposa County are suffering immeasurably right now," said Mariposa County Supervisor Miles Menetrey. "People have lost their homes, literally everything they own through this disaster. I am so thankful for these Disaster Relief cash cards that go some way to alleviate the immediate suffering to those impacted by the Oak Fire."

For more information on California Fire Foundation's Disaster Relief program and how to support this important program, visit www.cafirefoundation.org/programs/disaster-relief-programs

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. cafirefoundation.org.

