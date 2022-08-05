Explore the Coast of Massachusetts on the Commonwealth's New Lighthouse Trail

The Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail Highlights Nearly Two Dozen Lighthouses, Plus Nautical Attractions

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the 1700s, dozens of lighthouses have dotted the Massachusetts coastline and captured our imagination with tales of seafaring and adventure. As part of the Your Massachusetts regional travel campaign, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism launched the Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail ( visitma.com/lighthousetrail ) today in advance of National Lighthouse Day on Sunday, August 7.

"Massachusetts is home to the first lighthouse site in the United States, and now home to over 45 lighthouses," said Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director for the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. "Both locals and visitors are sure to be enchanted by these breathtaking beacons as they journey along our scenic coast and islands. From Cape Ann to Cape Cod, our Lighthouse Trail encourages travelers to explore coastal communities and the maritime history of the Bay State."

The new Massachusetts Lighthouse Trail stretches from Cape Ann on the North Shore, through to Boston Harbor and the South Shore, and out to Cape Cod and the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. It maps out nearly two dozen of the most notable and accessible lighthouses, including:

Boston Light on Brewster Island in Boston Harbor, the oldest continually used lighthouse site in the United States with its original structure built in 1716, casts a light 27 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean. onin Boston Harbor, the oldest continually used lighthouse site inwith its original structure built in 1716, casts a light 27 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Brant Point Lighthouse , which stands 26 feet tall on the north side of Nantucket , is our country's second-oldest lighthouse and one of its most photographed. , which stands 26 feet tall on the north side of, is our country's second-oldest lighthouse and one of its most photographed.

Thacher Island Twin Lights , identical 124-foot towers built in 1771, sits a mile off the coast of Rockport . , identical 124-foot towers built in 1771, sits a mile off the coast of

The trail also highlights fascinating and informative nautical attractions such as the Cape Ann Harbor Tours out of Gloucester, the Boston Harbor Islands Lighthouse Tour , and the Nantucket Shipwreck & Livesaving Museum , along with local hotels and restaurants in each area. For a full list of Massachusetts attractions, dining and lodging options, check out visitma.com .

Also part of the Your Massachusetts campaign is the recently launched Massachusetts Sports Trail ( visitma.com/sportstrail ), which takes sports fans on a journey through the state's long and storied sports history. For more information on what to do in the Bay State, also check out what's new in Massachusetts: What's New .

