Fashion meets Technology: Uplive and Hekka Bring Innovative Concepts to Miami Swim Week Runway

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful collaboration at New York Fashion Week, as a part of Asia Innovations Group, international brands Uplive and Hekka debuted another viral runway show at Miami Swim Week.

Large audiences gathered online and in the renowned fashion hub of Miami South Beach for a week of runway shows, VIP parties, and social mixers. With over 200 brands and designers in attendance, this year's Miami Swim Week generated more than 1.6 billion global impressions across social media, live streaming, and even the Metaverse.

Uplive, along with other digital platforms, allowed fashion fans from around the world to connect with their favorite brands, models and influencers by broadcasting the event in real time to its 300 million users worldwide. Among the broadcasters were TikTok sensation Tony Lopez (@tonylopez), model and actress Yuvanna Montalvo (@yuvannamontalvo), Latin superstar Juan Carlos Garcia P (juancarlosgarciap) and influencer Daniela Buenrostro (@queenbuenrostro) who were all eager to use Uplive's streaming platform to share the runaway show with their fans.

As part of Miami Swim Week 2022, Hekka unveiled "Style de Vie," a 25-piece capsule collection of essential swimwear, following the brand's successful debut at New York Fashion Week earlier this year. The "Style de Vie" line offers swimwear essentials, apparel, and beach accessories that aim to revive the summer wardrobe and elevate holiday look. All pieces follow the ethos of the brand to support emerging creators, promote the use of natural fabrics and sustainable materials, and celebrate the uniqueness and inclusivity of its community.

In keeping with the brand ethos, Hekka and Uplive's unique concept of ready-to-wear runway makes a return. First pioneered during New York Fashion Week, the combination of Hekka's unique "real-time fashion" platform with Uplive's immersive live streaming experience allows their community to not only see the new designs first, but purchase them in real time and share them with their followers.

"We're pleased to showcase the world's top swimwear fashion event, providing designers and fashion companies at Miami Swim Week with a massive global audience on a premier video platform," shared Christine Xu, CEO of Uplive USA. "As a platform for global performance and discovery, Uplive will both inspire and showcase creativity through this event."

"Uplive has been an advocate for celebrating diversity and inclusivity through innovative technology and commitment to daring environmental, social, and governance goals since it launched in 2016. Having recently celebrated our 6th birthday, we are more eager than ever to support social causes, community development and emerging markets through content creation and global connectivity", continued Xu.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group Limited (Asia Innovations) is a leading live social company with 600 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. Asia Innovations has an integrated portfolio of social, gaming and e-commerce platforms designed to foster meaningful human connection. Asia Innovations operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users around the world. As champions for creativity, opportunity and inclusivity for all, Asia Innovations leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators, catalyze social impact, and safeguard a positive online environment. For more information, please visit https://www.asiainnovations.com.

