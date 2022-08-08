Inhibikase Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 12, 2022

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 15, 2022 to provide a corporate update and review the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-825-9789 (United States) or 412-317-5180 (International) with the conference code 10169366. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at www.inhibikase.com. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Inhibikase's website for approximately 90 days after the call.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent Imatinib that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be potentially applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

