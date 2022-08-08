Peter Hoehn, Accomplished Pharmaceutical Executive, Joins Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) in Newly Created Executive Leadership Role

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Hoehn joins Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) as Executive Vice President, Strategic Marketing, Development, and Impact. In this newly created role, Hoehn will lead the External Affairs, Communications, and Development functions for New York-based non-profit CVB which is dedicated to advancing brain health. Hoehn will report to CVB Founder, CEO and President Dr. Magali Haas, MD, PhD.

Peter Hoehn is a proven healthcare business leader with 25+ years' experience in a variety of commercial and strategy roles, predominantly at Johnson & Johnson. Hoehn was most recently Head, Commercial Strategy for J&J Science for Minds, a new organization focused on innovative development models and digital solutions to address serious mental illness and dementia. In this position he developed the strategy, portfolio recommendations, investment approach, external collaborations, and business models for new mental health and brain health digital business ventures.

"We are thrilled to have Peter join CVB in this new and important leadership role. I have had the privilege of partnering with Peter to advance brain therapeutics during our joint tenure at Johnson & Johnson and, more recently, in his capacity on the Steering Committee of the CVB-led Brain Health Nexus initiative. I am certain he will add impactful healthcare business expertise to our organization at a time of intense growth and development," said Dr. Haas.

Throughout his career Peter has demonstrated the ability to develop insight-driven strategies in complex markets and mobilize internal and external partners to achieve results. He brings broad-based commercial, strategy and leadership experiences across Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Precision Medicine, including brand positioning and messaging, reimbursement and market access, global launches, organizational capability building, business model innovation, new opportunity evaluation, business development, and policy.

Peter started his career as a corporate lawyer and entered the pharmaceutical industry as an attorney for Bristol Myers Squibb. After a short time as a lawyer Peter moved into various strategy, marketing, and sales management roles at BMS before joining Johnson & Johnson in 2003.

Peter received a BA in Government and Economics from the College of William and Mary, and a JD from New York University.

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health for millions of veterans and civilians by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. CVB harnesses the power of biotechnology and advanced analytics and promotes best practices in research for evidence-driven, reproducible, and effective solutions. To support & learn more about our research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

