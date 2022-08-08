Zynex Recognized in Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced The Healthcare Technology Report has recognized Zynex as 33rd in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022.

"The inclusion in the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2022 list is a testament to the focus on our mission of improving the quality of life of our patients. We are honored to be included in the ranks among some of the world's most well-respected healthcare companies," said Thomas Sandgaard, CEO of Zynex. "This year's list represents a wide portfolio of products and solutions, and we are humbled to know that Zynex's emphasis on innovation and patient care is being acknowledged in the life sciences community."

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report (HLTR) provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

