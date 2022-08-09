EisnerAmper Adds Outsourced IT Services to Its Suite of Outsource Offerings

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses identify areas weakened by recent events and initiate various recovery processes, outsourced information technology is a leading trend among outsourced services. In a 2022 report from The Economist Intelligence Unit, more than 1,000 survey respondents from six business sectors across nine countries, 83% believe that their organization needs to improve IT infrastructure and applications to successfully navigate future instabilities.

Rahul Mahna, Outsourced IT Services team leader. (PRNewswire)

In response to this rising demand, EisnerAmper is offering Outsourced IT Services, the newest edition to its suite of outsourced services. Clients can now leverage firm resources and expertise to assist with:

Cybersecurity assessments that uncover financial and IT risks.

Software development and website security.

Breach response and disaster recovery plans that reduce down-time costs.

Managed technology services including behavior-based email threat protection, dark web scanning for client credentials, and artificial intelligence-based endpoint security.

Custom staff augmentation.

"Companies are realizing that today's IT opportunities and threats require unique and specialized expertise. These organizations often aren't able to create that architecture in-house," said Rahul Mahna, Outsourced IT Services team leader. "That's why they look to outsource this key function to a leading-edge firm that offers tailored, holistic solutions that are forward looking."

"Clients are increasingly looking for outsourcing functions to save on costs and turn their attention to growing their businesses. And we believe this trend will only intensify," says Christopher Loiacono, Vice Chair of Services at EisnerAmper. "We're excited to have added IT to our already comprehensive toolbox of outsourced services."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and 2,750-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EisnerAmper LLP