RealTime Software Solutions Welcomes Stephen Johnson as CEO; Rick Greenfield Assumes Role of Founder & President

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Software Solutions, LLC, a leader in the clinical trials software solutions industry, is pleased to announce that Stephen Johnson has been named CEO. Johnson is replacing Rick Greenfield, BBA-IS, who will transition into the role of Founder/President and remain highly engaged on the senior leadership team and as the leader of product teams and strategy.

Johnson comes to RealTime with more than 15 years of C-Level experience including serving as CEO of OmniComm Systems, a global solutions provider of advanced data systems including best-of-class EDC platforms that can operate in all phases and types of clinical trials. Under his leadership, OmniComm grew rapidly and became a highly profitable business. His background also includes working at businesses such as Oracle and Pfizer.

"I am very excited to welcome Steve to the team," said Greenfield. "As I have gotten to know him, I have been highly impressed by his skillsets, experience, drive and energy. I am confident he will serve RealTime's customers and staff well and accelerate our mission of providing world-class solutions to help the clinical research industry improve and save lives around the globe."

Greenfield began developing RealTime solutions in 2013 to meet the needs he personally experienced as the owner of a large clinical research site. Under Rick's vision and leadership, RealTime has experienced rapid growth and is now an industry leader that provides sites, site networks, CROS and sponsors the tools they need to be more efficient and profitable. In his new role, Greenfield will continue to help RealTime enhance its current solutions and develop new patient-centric solutions that transform the industry.

"I am very excited to be joining the RealTime team," said Johnson. "RealTime has become the market leader for site-based CTMS and is rapidly reshaping the global clinical research industry with additional innovative solutions for regulatory, eSource and decentralized trials. I look forward to working with the talented team at RealTime and continuing with their mission to advance medicine and save lives."

About RealTime: RealTime Software Solutions, LLC provides innovative software products for clinical trial research sites, site networks, sponsors and CROs to manage complex clinical research processes with powerful, user-friendly interfaces that are revolutionizing how research gets done. To learn more, visit the company's website at realtime-ctms.com.

