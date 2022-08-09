SAS wins three Risk.net Risk Technology Awards

The analytics leader's best-in-class risk technology offerings earned judges' praise and a trio of wins

CARY, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has again scored a collection of wins from the 2022 Risk Technology Awards , Risk.net's prestigious annual awards series recognizing the best in enterprise, operational, and credit risk technology. According to a panel of judges comprised of Risk.net editors and risk technology users, the artificial intelligence and analytics leader reigns supreme in three categories:

The winning solutions integrate seamlessly with an array of other SAS solutions on cloud-ready SAS Risk Stratum. This integrated and highly collaborative risk platform provides a virtual headquarters for model development, data integration and workflow planning and execution across risk and finance.

"As the world faces growing economic uncertainty, financial services organizations are reassessing risks and recalibrating their models and processes to weather the volatility ahead," said Troy Haines, Senior Vice President and Head of Risk Research and Quantitative Solutions at SAS. "While awards and accolades are nice, what's most important is what this recognition represents to our customers: that their SAS powered risktech capabilities will help them identify and overcome the challenges ahead, whatever the future brings."

SAS 'a clear leader' in consumer credit modelling, says judging panel

Modern banking requires modern decision-making attuned to the latest regulatory standards – and adaptable amid shifting conditions. Without state-of-the-art credit risk modeling, banks and fintechs cannot deliver the consistent customer experience today's consumers demand. That seamless experience relies on crunching increasingly large and diverse datasets through risk models and integrating advanced analytics into fair and ethical decisioning processes – no easy feat.

SAS Risk Modeling's key differentiators in the consumer credit modeling arena? Ease, automation and explainability. In SAS' integrated ecosystem, automated credit decisions, detailed metrics, and turnkey, compliant risk models are a click away. The result is transparent, machine learning-driven decisioning that can evolve through a wide range of implementations and applications.

Risk.net's judging panel called SAS' model as a service approach "innovative." Further, it lauded SAS' "focus on easy and fast model deployment as well as natural language explainability," providing comprehensive support for the credit lifecycle.

Regulatory capital calculation solution 'shows SAS flexing its muscles'

Facing potential market volatility, financial firms must anticipate increased capital requirements that could send initial margins soaring. With SAS' new Basel IV configuration, clients can prepare for changes in regulation and simulate credit risk approaches to weather the storm.

With this expansion of the SAS Solution for Regulatory Capital, financial institutions can prepare for full compliance in various jurisdictions and optimize their credit risk mitigation strategy, while reducing capital requirements within legal and regulatory constraints.

Judges called the solution "expandable and adaptable," highlighting its "good product coverage." They also praised SAS' overall approach, stating, "This shows SAS flexing its muscles in commercial credit and occupying the traded space via securitizations and the large exposures framework."

"SAS is the leader in its field – a well-deserved position," the judging panel further noted. "It has lots of high-quality offerings and great support; the client genuinely comes first."

IFRS 9 technology that "brings together a fully integrated risk and finance view generally not evident in most products"

The SAS Solution for IFRS 9 enables banks to model expected credit loss, manage workflows, and integrate and validate data for model development. Its ability to break down the execution process from both a granular and a 30,000-foot view empowers financial firms to be fully transparent and audit-ready.

Other features include a simplified coding environment for fast, efficient model implementation using various code languages as well as a simulation environment supporting what-if analysis enhancing risk visibility. Its reporting capabilities are flexible and democratized, allowing users across roles and departments to quickly create and even automate reporting.

"Here, we see a fully integrated risk and finance view generally not evident in most products," noted the judging panel, adding that it's "good to see the emphasis on model development and model governance – as well as the ability to integrate with other SAS products."

Only SAS delivers comprehensive risk solutions, AI and regtech technologies and best practices that help financial services organizations like banks and insurers balance short- and long-term strategies, improve financial performance, and foster a risk-aware culture throughout the organization.

To learn more, download the Keys to robust credit risk modeling and decisioning for better customer experience white paper.

