Xoriant Awarded US Patent for Bot-Assisted Automated Software Engineering

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant,a global product engineering, software development, and technology services company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has been granted a US patent for its iBASE framework (Innovative Bot Assisted Software Engineering) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The innovative patent is granted to Xoriant in the area of 'Modern Software Engineering Framework'. The Xoriant iBASE framework addresses agile software engineering challenges such as technical debt, lack of engineering metrics tracking, and unproductive, error-prone manual tasks such as code reviews and multi-environment validations.

The patented framework is an integrated collection of bots that span the entire software development lifecycle, enabling continuous code inspection, testing, and deployment. The key features of iBASE include Project Health, SDLC Automation and Developer Assistant for quantitative project management, automation of SDLC activities, and a virtual developer assistant for reporting on code health and engineering metrics, respectively. iBASE Predictive Analytics can also help managers proactively control technical debt, identify and plan skill upgrades, and mitigate risks.

Commenting on the iBASE patent, Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO of Xoriant said, "This is a huge milestone for us and our global IP portfolio. Our customers look to Xoriant to help drive innovation in their organizations, and we are committed to embracing this opportunity at every turn. I am sure this achievement and our culture of innovation will inspire our extremely talented colleagues to continue inventing, ideating, and submitting innovative solutions for patent recognition."

"The adoption of iBASE by many of our ISV and enterprise customer engagements has resulted in increased productivity and quality from software engineering teams. This SDLC BOT factory meets the customer demand of supporting modern digital technology stacks and delivers improved efficiency by making off-business hours productive. This innovative framework is the result of relentless efforts by our engineering team to take the idea to fruition," said Bhavesh Ved, EVP of Delivery - Engineering, Xoriant.

Using Xoriant iBASE in software engineering processes increases productivity, automates SDLC activities, ensures quality improvements, enhances developer skills, enables software project governance, and reduces the cost of software development.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development, and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas – Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital, and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com

