Lyons Magnus Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Nutritional and Beverage Products Due to the Potential for Microbial Contamination

FRESNO, Calif., Aug.10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.

This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).

While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.

Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.

Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.

The recalled products are:*

Brand Description UPC Carton UPC Case (If Sold in Cases) Lot Code Best By Date Lyons Barista Style Sweet Cream Frappé Base

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100893 10045796100890 5131 08/08/2022 6131 08/09/2022 Almond Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101654 10045796101651 0302 10/27/2022 0531 09/12/2022 0602 11/26/2022 1231 08/14/2022 1302 10/28/2022 1602 11/27/2022 2231 08/15/2022 2302 10/29/2022 2602 11/28/2022 3102 10/10/2022 3231 08/16/2022 3602 11/29/2022 4102 10/11/2022 4602 11/30/2022 5602 12/01/2022 9431 09/11/2022 9502 11/25/2022 2012 01/07/2023 3012 01/08/2023 3712 03/19/2023 4012 01/09/2023 5012 01/10/2023 5712 03/21/2023 Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101791 10045796101798 1531 09/13/2022 2531 09/14/2022 3231 08/16/2022 4231 08/17/2022 5102 10/12/2022 6102 10/13/2022 7102 10/14/2022 1612 03/07/2023 2612 03/08/2023 2712 03/18/2023 3612 03/09/2023 8412 02/22/2023 Oat Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101807 10045796101804 0231 08/13/2022 0902 12/26/2022 1102 10/08/2022 1231 08/14/2022 2102 10/09/2022 4331 08/27/2022 4402 11/10/2022 5202 10/22/2022 5331 08/28/2022 5402 11/11/2022 6202 10/23/2022 6402 11/12/2022 7202 10/24/2022 7402 11/13/2022 8402 11/14/2022 8802 12/24/2022 9402 11/15/2022 9431 09/11/2022 9802 12/25/2022 0612 03/06/2023 2212 01/27/2023 3212 01/28/2023 4212 01/29/2023 6412 02/20/2023 7412 02/21/2023 Soy Non-Dairy Beverage

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796101814 10045796101811 6331 08/29/2022 7331 08/30/2022 9202 10/26/2022 Lyons Ready Care No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100473 10045796100470 6602 12/02/2022 7502 11/23/2022 7602 12/03/2022 8502 11/24/2022 Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla

24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons 045796100800 10045796100807 5221 08/08/2022 6221 08/09/2022 Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate

24ct/8.45 fl oz cartons 045796100817 10045796100814 6221 08/09/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 045796100435 10045796100432 0502 09/17/2022 2202 08/20/2022 3202 08/21/2022 7202 08/25/2022 8202 08/26/2022 8402 09/15/2022 9402 09/16/2022 3712 01/18/2023 4712 01/19/2023 5212 12/01/2022 5712 01/20/2023 8512 01/03/2023 8902 11/04/2022 9902 11/05/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 045796100442 10045796100449 0102 08/08/2022 4102 08/12/2022 5102 08/13/2022 6402 09/13/2022 7402 09/14/2022 8202 08/26/2022 0012 11/06/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100459 10045796100456 0102 08/08/2022 1402 09/08/2022 3402 09/10/2022 4402 09/11/2022 5702 10/12/2022 3512 12/29/2022 4512 12/30/2022 7902 11/03/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100466 10045796100463 1702 10/08/2022 4512 12/30/2022 5512 12/31/2022 5902 11/01/2022 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100497 10045796100494 6702 12/12/2022 8302 11/04/2022 1412 02/15/2023 6312 02/10/2023 9312 02/13/2023 9902 01/04/2023 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100503 10045796100500 9302 11/05/2022 8212 02/02/2023 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 045796100916 10045796100913 3302 10/30/2022 4002 10/01/2022 4302 10/31/2022 5002 10/02/2022 5312 02/09/2023 6312 02/10/2023 6512 03/02/2023 7512 03/03/2023 8512 03/04/2023 8902 01/03/2023 9902 01/04/2023 Cafe Grumpy Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee

4ct/11 fl oz cartons 758524059089 00758524059003 4211 08/27/2022 5211 08/28/2022 Tone It Up Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate

4ct/11 fl oz cartons 810745031944 00810745032354 0321 08/18/2022 1321 08/19/2022 Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla

4ct/11 fl oz cartons 810745031777 00810745032361 0321 08/18/2022 Uproot Oatmilk Organic Oats

18ct/8 fl oz cartons 860002915432 10860002915439 8502 02/22/2023 Peamilk Chocolate

18ct/8 fl oz cartons 860002915449 10860002915446 8502 02/22/2023 9502 02/23/2023 Organic Valley Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk

12ct/8 fl oz cartons 093966008388 00093966008548 4302 11/30/2022 7331 09/29/2022 8331 09/30/2022 Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk

12ct/8 fl oz cartons 093966008371 00093966008524 2302 10/29/2022 3531 09/15/2022 2531 09/14/2022 3302 10/30/2022 4002 10/01/2022 4302 10/31/2022 Organic Whole Milk

12ct/8 fl oz cartons 093966008180 00093966008531 3702 09/10/2022 4702 09/11/2022 5702 09/12/2022 Sated Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor

12ct/11 fl oz cartons 857227007295 00857227007219 8331 12/04/2022 Aloha Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096122354 10842096142359 0702 05/05/2023 1702 05/06/2023 3221 10/05/2022 4221 10/06/2022 5431 02/04/2023 6431 02/05/2023 6821 12/07/2022 8312 07/12/2023 9312 07/13/2023 Coconut Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096122378 10842096142373 1302 03/27/2023 2221 10/04/2022 5431 02/04/2023 5821 12/06/2022 7312 07/11/2023 Vanilla Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096122347 10842096142342 0702 05/05/2023 1221 10/03/2022 2221 10/04/2022 4821 12/05/2022 5821 12/06/2022 8811 08/31/2022 7312 07/11/2023 Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein

4ct/330ml cartons 842096122385 10842096142380 1702 05/11/2023 8821 12/14/2022 9821 12/15/2022 0412 07/19/2023 9312 07/18/2023 Rejuvenate Muscle Health+ Vanilla

4ct/11 fl oz cartons 629046504022 629046564026 0011 10/02/2022 0021 01/10/2023 1011 10/03/2022 1021 01/11/2023 3602 08/26/2023 4602 08/27/2023 5602 08/28/2023 6602 08/29/2023 6911 01/06/2023 7111 10/19/2022 7911 01/07/2023 8111 10/20/2022 8911 01/08/2023 9111 10/21/2022 9901 10/01/2022 9911 01/09/2023 Muscle Health+ Chocolate

4ct/11 fl oz cartons 629046504015 629046564019 1021 01/11/2023 1901 09/23/2022 2021 01/12/2023 2901 09/24/2022 3021 01/13/2023 3901 09/25/2022 4021 01/14/2023 4901 09/26/2022 5021 01/15/2023 5901 09/27/2022 6021 01/16/2023 6602 08/29/2023 6901 09/28/2022 7602 08/30/2023 7901 09/29/2022 8602 08/31/2023 9111 10/21/2022 9602 09/01/2023 Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla

12ct/11 fl oz cartons 748927064100 60748927064102 2321 08/20/2022 Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate

12ct/11 fl oz cartons 748927064094 60748927064096 6521 09/13/2022 7521 09/14/2022 Sweetie Pie Organics Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana

12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons 856334002780 (blank) 1721 09/28/2023 9021 07/28/2023 Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear

12ct/11.1 fl oz cartons 856334002681 (blank) 4921 10/21/2023 9021 07/28/2023 Mango Banana Smoothie 856334002780 30856334002811 0721 09/27/2023 1531 12/17/2023 1721 09/28/2023 2531 12/18/2023 8702 03/18/2024 9702 03/19/2024 Apple Pear Smoothie 856334002544 30856334002576 0531 12/16/2023 1531 12/17/2023 4921 10/21/2023 6702 03/16/2024 7702 03/17/2024 Intelligentsia Cold Coffee

12ct/330ml cartons 800222000969 10800222000966 9212 12/07/2022 Oat Latte

12ct/330ml cartons 800222000976 10800222000980 7112 01/04/2023 8112 01/05/2023 Ensure Harvest Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal

For Tube Feeding

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 070074679655 00070074679648 330224X00 10/01/2022 340234X00 11/01/2022 340244X00 11/01/2022 340254X00 11/01/2022 390104X00 4/1/2023 390114X00 04/01/2023 PediaSure Harvest PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal

For Tube Feeding

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 070074679631 00070074679624 320184X00 09/01/2022 330194X00 10/01/2022 330204X00 10/01/2022 330204X01 10/01/2022 330214X00 10/01/2022 350264X00 12/01/2022 360274X00 01/01/2023 360284X00 01/01/2023 370014X00 02/01/2023 370024X00 02/01/2023 380034X00 03/01/2023 380044X00 03/01/2023 380054X00 03/01/2023 380064X00 03/01/2023 380074X00 03/01/2023 380074X01 03/01/2023 390084X00 04/01/2023 390094X00 04/01/2023 Glucerna

Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's

Wholesale

Club, and

Sam's Club) Chocolate

24ct/237ml cartons 070074685656 00070074685649 390184X00 07/01/2023 400254X00 08/01/2023 400264X00 08/01/2023 400274X00 08/01/2023 410364X00 09/01/2023 Strawberry

24ct/237ml cartons 070074685670 00070074685663 390154X00 07/01/2023 390164X00 07/01/2023 390174X00 07/01/2023 400244X00 08/01/2023 410354X00 09/01/2023 Vanilla

24ct/237ml cartons 070074685632 00070074685625 390124X00 07/01/2023 390134X00 07/01/2023 390144X00 07/01/2023 400194X00 08/01/2023 400204X00 08/01/2023 400214X00 08/01/2023 400224X00 08/01/2023 400234X00 08/01/2023 410294X00 09/01/2023 410304X00 09/01/2023 410314X00 09/01/2023 410334X00 09/01/2023 410344X00 09/01/2023 Kate Farms Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla

12ct/250ml cartons 811112030522 00811112030539 2031 10/24/2022 Standard 1.0 Vanilla

12ct/325ml cartons 851823006638 00851823006683 5621 09/17/2022 6621 09/18/2022 7621 09/19/2022 Nutrition Shake Coffee

12ct/11 fl oz cartons 811112030621 00811112030638 7331 12/03/2022 8031 11/04/2022 Nutrition Shake Chocolate

12ct/11 fl oz cartons 811112030607 00811112030614 0602 03/01/2023 1602 03/02/2023 2621 09/19/2022 2821 10/09/2022 1821 10/8/2022 6102 01/16/2023 7031 11/03/2022 7102 01/17/2023 Nutrition Shake Vanilla

12ct/11 fl oz cartons 811112030584 00811112030591 0602 03/01/2023 0621 09/17/2022 5031 11/01/2022 5102 01/15/2023 6031 11/02/2022 6102 01/16/2023 9502 02/28/2023 Standard 1.4 Plain

12ct/325ml cartons 811112030010 00811112030027 8031 11/04/2022 Peptide 1.5 Plain

12ct/325ml cartons 851823006461 00851823006379 9031 11/05/2022 Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla

12ct/250ml cartons 851823006904 00851823006997 0031 10/27/2022 0431 12/06/2022 1221 08/09/2022 1431 12/07/2022 1521 09/08/2022 2221 08/10/2022 2521 09/09/2022 3131 11/09/2022 6302 02/05/2023 7302 02/06/2023 2512 06/01/2023 3512 06/02/2023 4512 06/03/2023 5512 06/04/2023 6512 06/05/2023 Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla

12ct/250ml cartons 851823006874 00851823006201 0031 10/27/2022 1031 10/28/2022 3221 08/11/2022 3531 12/19/2022 4221 08/12/2022 4531 12/20/2022 6131 11/12/2022 6721 10/03/2022 7131 11/13/2022 Pirq Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008065 00857690008164 3521 09/10/2022 4131 11/10/2022 4431 12/10/2022 4502 02/23/2023 5131 11/11/2022 5502 02/24/2023 6502 02/25/2023 6921 10/23/2022 7502 02/26/2023 8102 01/18/2023 9102 01/19/2023 9802 03/30/2023 5412 05/25/2023 6412 05/26/2023 7412 05/27/2023 8012 04/18/2023 9012 04/19/2023 Plant Protein Caramel Coffee

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008089 00857690008140 0202 01/15/2023 0902 05/30/2023 0921 10/12/2022 1202 01/16/2023 5131 11/06/2022 6131 11/07/2022 7502 04/27/2023 8502 04/28/2023 9221 08/12/2022 9802 05/29/2023 9821 10/11/2022 8412 07/27/2023 9412 07/28/2023 Plant Protein Golden Vanilla

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008041 00857690008157 0131 11/06/2022 1131 11/07/2022 2502 02/21/2023 3131 11/09/2022 3502 02/22/2023 4431 12/10/2022 4502 02/23/2023 5921 10/22/2022 7421 09/04/2022 8102 01/18/2023 8421 09/05/2022 3412 05/23/2023 4412 05/24/2023 5012 04/15/2023 Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008065 00857690008294 3521 09/10/2022 4131 11/10/2022 4431 12/10/2022 4521 09/11/2022 5431 12/11/2022 5502 02/24/2023 6502 02/25/2023 9012 04/19/2023 Plant Protein Caramel Coffee

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008089 00857690008270 0202 01/20/2023 0902 05/30/2023 5131 11/11/2022 6131 11/12/2022 8412 07/27/2023 Plant Protein Golden Vanilla

4ct/325ml cartons 857690008041 00857690008287 0521 09/07/2022 1521 09/08/2022 2131 11/08/2022 2521 09/09/2022 2531 12/18/2022 3131 11/09/2022 3502 02/22/2023 3531 12/19/2022 4502 02/23/2023 8221 08/16/2022 9221 08/17/2022 4412 05/24/2023 6012 04/16/2023 7012 04/17/2023 Plant Protein Very Strawberry

12ct/325ml cartons 857690008300 00857690008331 4502 04/24/2023 4412 07/23/2023 5412 07/24/2023 7012 06/16/2023 8012 06/17/2023 Plant Protein Very Strawberry

4ct/325ml cartons 00857690008324 7012 06/16/2023 Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition

18ct/11 fl oz cartons 1090646630126 20190646630120 3231 19Nov2022 LM Oat-Milk Chocolate

18ct/11 fl oz cartons 190646630157 20190646630151 0502 19Feb2023 LM 2202 22Jan2023 LM 5531 21Dec2022 LM 6231 22Nov2022 LM 6531 22Dec2022 LM 7231 23Nov2022 LM 7531 23Dec2022 LM 8402 17Feb2023 LM 8802 29Mar2023 LM 9402 18Feb2023 LM 9802 30Mar2023 LM Oat-Milk

18ct/11 fl oz cartons 190646630133 20190646630137 1202 21Jan2023 LM 2202 22Jan2023 LM 3231 19Nov2022 LM 4102 14Jan2023 LM 4231 20Nov2022 LM 4531 20Dec2022 LM 5231 21Nov2022 LM 5531 21Dec2022 LM 6402 15Feb2023 LM 7802 28Mar2023 LM 8802 29Mar2023 LM Oat-Milk Barista Edition

12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel) 190646630058 00190646630058 0202 20Jan2023 LM 0321 18Aug2022 LM 0502 19Feb2023 LM 1031 28Oct2022 LM 1202 21Jan2023 LM 1321 19Aug2022 LM 2031 29Oct2022 LM 2502 21Feb2023 LM 3031 30Oct2022 LM 3202 23Jan2023 LM 3331 29Nov2022 LM 3502 22Feb2023 LM 3721 30Sep2022 LM 3802 24Mar2023 LM 4502 23Feb2023 LM 4721 01Oct2022 LM 4802 25Mar2023 LM 5502 24Feb2023 LM 5531 21Dec2022 LM 5721 02Oct2022 LM 5802 26Mar2023 LM 6231 22Nov2022 LM 6502 25Feb2023 LM 6531 22Dec2022 LM 6802 27Mar2023 LM 7231 23Nov2022 LM 7531 23Dec2022 LM 7802 28Mar2023 LM 8231 24Nov2022 LM 8531 24Dec2022 LM 9102 19Jan2023 LM 9221 17Aug2022 LM 9231 25Nov2022 LM 0112 20Apr2023 LM 1112 21Apr2023 LM 2902 02Apr2023 LM 3902 03Apr2023 LM 4902 04Apr2023 LM 6112 26Apr2023 LM 9012 19Apr2023 LM Premier Protein Chocolate

12ct/330ml cartons 643843714477 00643843714200 0402 / 2040BT 4/9/2023 4002 / 2004BT 3/4/2023 5002 / 2005BT 3/5/2023 6002 / 2006BT 3/6/2023 9302 / 2039BT 4/8/2023 2412 / 2142BT 7/20/2023 3412 / 2143BT 7/21/2023 4612 / 2164BT 8/11/2023 5612 / 2165BT 8/12/2023 6612 / 2166BT 8/13/2023 Vanilla

18ct/330ml cartons 643843715351 00643843718642 2431 / 1342BT 2/5/2023 2702 / 2072BT 5/11/2023 3802 / 2083BT 5/22/2023 4702 / 2074BT 5/13/2023 5702 / 2075BT 5/14/2023 6702 / 2076BT 5/15/2023 0012 / 2100BT 6/8/2023 1012 / 2101BT 6/9/2023 1212 / 2121BT 6/29/2023 1612 / 2161BT 8/8/2023 2012 / 2102BT 6/10/2023 2212 / 2122BT 6/30/2023 3012 / 2103BT 6/11/2023 4012 / 2104BT 6/12/2023 Chocolate

18ct/330ml cartons 643843715344 00643843718581 3431 / 1343BT 2/6/2023 9712 / 2179BT 8/26/2023 Vanilla

12ct/330ml cartons 643843714507 00643843713944 3202 / 2023BT 3/23/2023 4202 / 2024BT 3/24/2023 4802 / 2084BT 5/23/2023 5202 / 2025BT 3/25/2023 5802 / 2085BT 5/24/2023 6802 / 2086BT 5/25/2023 7102 / 2017BT 3/17/2023 8102 / 2018BT 3/18/2023 0612 / 2160BT 8/7/2023 4902 / 2094BT 6/2/2023 9512 / 2159BT 8/6/2023 Vanilla

4ct/330ml cartons 643843714507 00643843714736 0102 / 2010BT 3/10/2023 1402 / 2041BT 4/10/2023 1602 / 2061BT 4/30/2023 2402 / 2042BT 4/11/2023 2502 / 2052BT 4/21/2023 2602 / 2062BT 5/1/2023 3302 / 2033BT 4/2/2023 3402 / 2043BT 4/12/2023 3602 / 2063BT 5/2/2023 4202 / 2024BT 3/24/2023 4302 / 2034BT 4/3/2023 5202 / 2025BT 3/25/2023 5302 / 2035BT 4/4/2023 6302 / 2036BT 4/5/2023 6802 / 2086BT 5/25/2023 7002 / 2007BT 3/7/2023 7302 / 2037BT 4/6/2023 7802 / 2087BT 5/26/2023 8002 / 2008BT 3/8/2023 8302 / 2038BT 4/7/2023 9002 / 2009BT 3/9/2023 9302 / 2039BT 4/8/2023 4902 / 2094BT 6/2/2023 5902 / 2095BT 6/3/2023 6902 / 2096BT 6/4/2023 7902 / 2097BT 6/5/2023 8902 / 2098BT 6/6/2023 Café Latte

4ct/330ml cartons 643843716686 00643843716662 3212 / 2123BT 7/1/2023 4212 / 2124BT 7/2/2023 5212 / 2125BT 7/3/2023 6212 / 2126BT 7/4/2023 7212 / 2127BT 7/5/2023 Café Latte

12ct/330ml cartons 643843716686 643843716624 0402 / 2040BT 4/9/2023 Café Latte

18ct/330ml cartons 643843716655 00643843718567 8212 / 2128BT 7/6/2023 Vanilla

15ct/330ml cartons 643843714507 00643843720461 5902 / 2095BT 6/3/2023 MRE Cookies & Cream Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573893 10810044573968 5421 09/02/2022 6421 09/03/2022 2112 04/22/2023 3112 04/23/2023 9612 06/18/2023 Milk Chocolate Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573916 10810044573944 6421 09/03/2022 7421 09/04/2022 3112 04/23/2023 4112 04/24/2023 5112 04/25/2023 Salted Caramel Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573923 10810044573937 4421 09/01/2022 5421 09/02/2022 1112 04/21/2023 2112 04/22/2023 7612 06/16/2023 8612 06/17/2023 Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake

4ct/330ml cartons 810044573909 10810044573951 2421 08/30/2022 3421 08/31/2022 4421 09/01/2022 0112 04/20/2023 1112 04/21/2023 6612 06/15/2023 7612 06/16/2023 Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006878 108551860006875 0802 10/17/2022 5202 08/23/2022 6202 08/24/2022 3312 12/09/2022 4312 12/10/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006892 108551860006892 1802 10/18/2022 6202 08/24/2022 7202 08/25/2022 4312 12/10/2022 5312 12/11/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006885 10855186006882 1802 10/18/2022 2802 10/19/2022 7202 08/25/2022 8202 08/26/2022 6312 12/12/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006861 08551860006861 2802 10/19/2022 0412 12/16/2022 1412 12/17/2022 Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original

12ct/325ml cartons 855186006847 108551860006844 9202 08/27/2022 2312 12/08/2022 3312 12/09/2022 Imperial Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 074865945493 10074865945490 0502 09/17/2022 1102 08/09/2022 2102 08/10/2022 3102 08/11/2022 7602 10/04/2022 8602 10/05/2022 0012 11/06/2022 2212 11/28/2022 3212 11/29/2022 4212 11/30/2022 5712 01/20/2023 6712 01/21/2023 9902 11/05/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

24ct/8 fl oz cartons 074865945509 10074865945506 3102 08/11/2022 4102 08/12/2022 7402 09/14/2022 8402 09/15/2022 8602 10/05/2022 9202 08/27/2022 9602 10/06/2022 4212 11/30/2022 6212 12/02/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 734730556154 10734730556151 1402 09/08/2022 2402 09/09/2022 2702 10/09/2022 3402 09/10/2022 3702 10/10/2022 4702 10/11/2022 2512 12/28/2022 3512 12/29/2022 6902 11/02/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 734730556147 10734730556144 0402 09/07/2022 1702 10/08/2022 2702 10/09/2022 5902 11/01/2022 6902 11/02/2022 7212 12/03/2022 Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 734730310749 10734730310746 0902 12/26/2022 1431 09/03/2022 7131 08/10/2022 8102 10/15/2022 1312 02/05/2023 1902 12/27/2022 Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 074865927307 10074865927304 0431 09/02/2022 0702 12/06/2022 5002 10/02/2022 5302 11/01/2022 6002 10/03/2022 6302 11/02/2022 7131 08/10/2022 7302 11/03/2022 7331 08/30/2022 8131 08/11/2022 8602 12/04/2022 9131 08/12/2022 9331 09/01/2022 9602 12/05/2022 2312 02/06/2023 3312 02/07/2023 7112 01/22/2023 8112 01/23/2023 8612 03/14/2023 Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink

12ct/32 fl oz cartons 074865927321 10074865927328 0231 08/12/2022 0231 08/13/2022 0702 12/06/2022 1702 12/07/2022 6702 12/12/2022 7102 10/14/2022 8302 11/04/2022 8431 09/10/2022 9131 08/12/2022 0012 01/05/2023 1412 02/15/2023 9512 03/05/2023 9902 01/04/2023

*Bolded items denote additional brands, products and lots introduced in the expanded recall.

About Lyons Magnus

A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.

Media Contacts

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Lyons Magnus