TO COMMEMORATE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ICONIC ALBUM 'FULLY COMPLETELY', THE TRAGICALLY HIP ANNOUNCE A REISSUE OF THE DELUXE BOX SET AS A VINYL PACKAGE

2014'S FULLY COMPLETELY BOX SET AVAILABLE FOR FIRST TIME ON VINYL TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 7, 2022

NEXT YEAR FANS CAN EXPECT VINYL VERSIONS OF YER FAVOURITES, PREVIOUSLY ONLY AVAILABLE ON CD, PLUS A BRAND-NEW BOX SET OF PHANTOM POWER

THE TRAGICALLY HIP HONOURED WITH HUMANITARIANISM AWARD INDUCTEES IN 2022 CANADA'S WALK OF FAME FOR AWARD

'Fully Completely' is one of the best albums of the 90's that is not only an excellent representative of the band but an essential album within the genre. Mixing different styles like the sleek, driving rock sound to acoustic to alt rock and pop, The Hip really reached their peak with this record – Sputnik Music

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 30th Anniversary of The Tragically Hip's iconic album, Fully Completely, the band announce that the deluxe boxset, which was previously released in 2014 only on CD, to be reimagined as a vinyl package. This is the first time the box set will be available on vinyl and will be released on October 7, 2022. This 3 LP vinyl set includes all the elements from the 2014 boxset including, the Fully Completely original album, the Live at the Horseshoe September 13, 1992 recording, with bonus studio session tracks Radio Show & So Hard Done By. As well as a Blu-ray of brand-new Dolby Atmos and surround sound mixes of the record. Atmos mixes will also be available digitally on Apple Music and Amazon Music. As well as, newly remastered from the original tapes, 'Heksenketel'1993 tour documentary, plus a 56-page book and five exclusive lithographs by cover artist Lieve Prins. Pre-order the Fully Completely deluxe vinyl box set HERE.

The Fully Completely deluxe vinyl edition, is the first in a series of vinyl album rereleases for The Tragically Hip, the band heeding the call to experience the music in this analogue quality format. Fans can watch out for reissues of Yer Favourites which had previously been available only on CD as well as a brand-new boxset for Phantom Power (CD, vinyl, Atmos), leading into the bands' 40th anniversary celebration in 2024.

Fully Completely is where The Tragically Hip reach the apex of their talent. Originally released on October 6th, 1992, the album went on to sell more than a million copies in Canada and is quickly approaching double Diamond status. Spawning multiple hit singles "Locked in the Trunk of a Car", "Courage" (For Hugh McLennan), "At the Hundredth Meridian" "Fifty Mission Cap" and "Wheat Kings."

At the 2017 Polaris Music Prize the album won the public vote for the Heritage Prize in the 1986-1995 category. Originally released on October 6th, 1992, the album was produced by Chris Tsangarides (Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, Concrete Blonde) and recorded at Battery Studios in London the summer of 1992.

Earlier this week, The Tragically Hip were announced as the Inductee to Canada's Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002. For more than three decades, The Tragically Hip's tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics and the Unison Benevolent Fund. A quintessential band whose music captures the essence of being Canadian, they used their enormous megaphone in 2016 to shine a spotlight on the country's systemic mistreatment of indigenous peoples. The legacy of the band's frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Fully Completely Deluxe Vinyl Track Listing:

LP1- Side A

1. Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)

2. Looking for a Place to Happen

3. At the Hundredth Meridian

4. Pigeon Camera

5. Lionized

6. Eldorado

LP1 Side B

1. We'll Go, Too

2. Fully Completely

3. Fifty Mission Cap

4. Wheat Kings

5. The Wherewithal

6. Locked in the Trunk of a Car

Live at the Horseshoe, September 13, 1992 Recording:

LP 2 Side C

1. At The Hundredth Meridian

2. Fifty Mission Cap

3. We'll Go Too

4. Fully Completely

5. Pigeon Camera

LP2 Side D

1. Twist My Arm

2. Lionized

3. Wheat Kings

4. Eldorado

LP3 Side E

1. Looking For A Place To Happen

2. Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)

3. Locked In The Trunk Of A Car

4. The Wherewithal

LP 3 Side F

Bonus Studio Session Tracks

1. Radio Show

2. So Hard Done By

Fully Completely Atmos Mix on Blu-ray and available on digital platforms:

1. Courage (for Hugh MacLennan)

2. Looking for a Place to Happen

3. At the Hundredth Meridian

4. Pigeon Camera

5. Lionized

6. Eldorado

7. We'll Go, Too

8. Fully Completely

9. Fifty Mission Cap

10. Wheat Kings

11. The Wherewithal

12. Locked in the Trunk of a Car

Heksenketel documentary:

Featuring concert footage and other clips of the band and crew as they travel across Canada from coast to coast during their 1993 'Another Roadside Attraction' tour.

About The Tragically Hip

Critically acclaimed for more than three decades, The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 10 million albums in Canada and over 1.5 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 15 Juno Awards – picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes.

