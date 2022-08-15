OPTASIA AMONG THE TOP 25 MIDDLE EAST FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINE

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optasia, the leading Fintech services provider has been acknowledged as one of the top Fintech companies in Middle East, by the world acclaimed Forbes Magazine in its Middle East edition.

Optasia provides premium fintech services through its advanced AI led Originating and Credit Decisioning Platform. It enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of under-banked individuals and SMEs across Emerging Markets.

The company is listed among the best companies in the Fintech industry, according to Forbes Middle East in its "The Middle East's Top 25 Fintech Companies 2022" article, which is featured in the publication's August 2022 edition. Optasia's place in this highly prestigious list was obtained through its outstanding track record and exemplary performance, which was evaluated and rewarded accordingly by the Forbes' team of professionals.

"Earning a place in this prestigious list by Forbes Middle East is very important for us, since Optasia's performance has been evaluated and praised by the best experts in the financial field," stated Optasia's founder, Bassim Haidar. "We take this significant recognition as another steppingstone towards our vision, to provide financial access and inclusion for all."

Forbes Middle East list was compiled by the publication's team of experts after reviewing numerous business entities covering a wide spectrum, namely "companies that are applying technology to financial sectors including payments, insurance, blockchain and cryptocurrency, digital banking, investing and wealth management, and lending and personal financing." The full list, which is presented in alphabetical order with no ranking, can be found on the publication's website on this link.

Optasia currently operates in over 30 countries, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

About Optasia

Optasia (www.optasia.com) is a global FinTech company that provides airtime credit services, micro-lending services, and data monetization services through its AI technology platform. Optasia, with its fully integrated business-to-business-to-customers and SMEs ("B2B2X") AI technology platform, covers scoring, financial decisioning, disbursements, and collections to enable its distribution partners such as MNOs, mobile wallet operators, financial institutions (principally banks, but also some non-bank financial institutions), mobile money operators, and financial institution partners to provide comprehensive financial access to retail and SME customers.

