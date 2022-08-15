Panacea Financial Announces Partnership with Georgia Dental Association (GDA)

Panacea to offer banking and lending services to eligible GDA members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panacea Financial (Panacea), which provides financial services for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians through all stages of their training and practice, has partnered with the Georgia Dental Association (GDA), the premier dental association in the state, with over 3,600 members, to provide preferred dental-specific student loan refinancing to GDA members.

Tyler Stafford, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder of Panacea said, "We know that it is extremely difficult to become a dentist and that the cost to train can be burdensome to many. That is why it is vital for us to provide the dental community with options for their student loans that make sense for them. At Panacea we are able to allow dentists and dentists-in-training to refinance their student loans in a way that is both accessible and understanding of the sacrifices dentists make in training and practice."

Panacea is a financial services company created for doctors, by doctors that provides tailored product offerings and service delivery designed specifically for physicians, dentists, and veterinarians throughout their career: from school, through training, and into practice. Panacea's products cover the full suite of banking needs for this unique population, including PRN personal loans, student loan refinancing, and practice loans.

"We are pleased to partner with Panacea Financial to offer dental student loan refinancing options to our members," said GDA President Dr. Zach Powell. GDA Executive Director, Frank J. Capaldo, adds, "The financial cost of becoming a dentist can be daunting, with new dentists today starting their careers owing over $300,000 in educational debt. Offering innovative solutions to our members is critical in addressing the burden of student debt faced by today's dental school graduates."

Panacea President and Co-Founder, Michael Jerkins, MD, added, "As a doctor-founded company, we are on a mission to make financing more accessible to doctors and doctors-in-training across the country. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with GDA to bring dentists in Georgia unique offerings to potentially make their financial lives a little less stressful."

About Panacea Financial

Panacea Financial, a Division of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), is a nationwide financial services company offering products in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C. Panacea offers a full suite of banking solutions specifically built for doctors, by doctors. Follow Panacea Financial on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

About the Georgia Dental Association.

The Georgia Dental Association is the premier professional organization of dentists in the state committed to improving oral health in Georgia and continuously promoting the highest standards of dentistry through education, advocacy, and professionalism.

