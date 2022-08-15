RESULTS PHYSIOTHERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MURFREESBORO, TENN.

Murfreesboro-Kensington Place is at 1741 S. Rutherford Blvd., Suite N

MURFREESBORO, Tenn, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results Physiotherapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 1741 S. Rutherford Blvd., Suite N.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 629-230-9959 or visit resultspt.com.

The clinic specializes in physical therapy and occupational therapy, including manual therapy, hand therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, dry needling, concussion management, headaches, and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Ty Scarborough earned a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from Middle Tennessee State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Tennessee State University. He is certified in integrative dry needling.

Results has more than 70 clinics throughout Tennessee and more than 200 clinics overall in a market that also includes Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

Results is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, which offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

