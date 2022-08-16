JAY AND RADHI DEVLUKIA-SHETTY INTRODUCE JOYO, A LINE OF ADAPTOGENIC SPARKLING TEAS, NOW AVAILABLE AT EREWHON

The flavors are formulated with expertly sourced adaptogens to enhance your mind and body

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life & Purpose Coach, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and Podcast Host, Jay Shetty , and his wife, Plant-Based Recipe Developer and Fitness & Well-being Enthusiast, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty , announced today the launch of JOYO , their new line of adaptogenic sparkling teas. Available in all Erewhon stores, JOYO's functional teas are powered by adaptogens - botanicals to enhance your mind and body.

JOYO Logo (PRNewswire)

The functional beverage market is rapidly growing and projected to reach $68.9 billion by 2027 with the RTD tea industry expected to reach $38.9 billion by 2027. As the popularity of canned beverages continues to skyrocket, JOYO's sparkling teas offer a premier way for tea drinkers to enjoy their favorite healthy beverage while catering to the modern, grab-and-go lifestyle. JOYO's teas are available in five purposeful blends: Unsweetened Black Tea, Raspberry Black Tea, Black Tea with Lemon, Peach Black Tea and Tropical Green Tea. Each tea is crafted with ayurvedic ingredients and a proprietary blend of five expertly sourced adaptogens including:

L -Theanine: An adaptogenic amino acid that naturally occurs in green + black tea and increases serotonin + dopamine, helping balance your mind.

Lion's Mane Mushroom: An adaptogenic mushroom that has been used for centuries in Chinese medicine. Lion's Mane helps increase cognitive function, helping to combat mild stress and temporary anxiety.

Reishi Mushroom: An adaptogenic mushroom that helps combat daily fatigue, and increase antioxidant support in the body.

Panax Ginseng: An adaptogenic herb that has been used to improve cognitive function, specifically short term memory & even increase athletic endurance.

Acerola Cherry Extract: An adaptogenic superfood known for its incredible Vitamin C and Antioxidant properties.

"As life-long tea drinkers, we are thrilled to offer modern consumers a more convenient and portable way to enjoy tea. With the word joy repeatedly coming up in our initial conversations for the brand, we came up with the name JOYO to encapsulate this celebratory feeling," shared Radhi-Devlukia Shetty, Co-Founder of JOYO.

To celebrate the launch, a JOYO-branded truck will be popping up at Erewhon locations within Jay and Radhi's hometown of Los Angeles from August 19-21st to introduce consumers to the brand. JOYO was created with the intention of enjoying the teas together as a community and the team will connect and offer complimentary samples to LA residents throughout the weekend.

"We created JOYO for the health conscious consumer with the goal of enhancing their body and mind and we feel Erewhon is the perfect retail partner for our initial launch. We love everything that they stand for and how they have built a brand that offers exceptional products and creates healthier communities," shared Jay Shetty, Co-Founder of JOYO.

"With a growing demand from consumers, JOYO is perfectly positioned to disrupt the category by offering an affordable, functional sparkling canned tea crafted with adaptogenic benefits and organic good-for-you ingredients," stated Kim Perell, the CEO and Founder of 100.co , an AI-powered consumer brand group that partnered with Jay and Radhi to create JOYO.

The new sparkling teas are available for $3.49 a can at all seven Erewhon stores. For more information, check out www.joyotea.com and @drinkjoyo .

ABOUT JOYO:

