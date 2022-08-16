WINT ranks no. 1,473 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 annual list

With a three-year revenue growth of 438%, the leading provider of water management solutions for construction and facilities ranks among the top 30% of America's fastest-growing private companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that WINT Water Intelligence, a leader in cutting-edge water management and leak-prevention solutions for construction, commercial and industrial applications, is No. 1,473 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

With a three-year revenue growth of 438%, WINT, the leading provider of water management solutions for construction and facilities ranks among the top 30% of America’s fastest-growing private companies (PRNewswire)

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be part of such a prestigious list, which is a recognition of the value WINT's water management solutions bring to its clients and partners," said Alon Geva, CEO of WINT Water Intelligence.

Geva added: "Water management in buildings and construction sites is critical to reduce the impact of water use and protect organizations from expensive water-related damages. Our advanced AI-driven technology provides companies in the construction, facilities, and commercial real estate sectors with a solution for addressing water leaks, which cost them and their insurance providers billions of dollars annually. WINT's solutions also help organizations improve their sustainability stance by reducing water waste and carbon emissions while cutting costs."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23 . Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue ofmagazine, which will be available on

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Water waste and leaks pose persistent challenges for industries across the built environment and contribute to global water scarcity and carbon emissions, with 13% of electricity consumption in the United States related to water distribution and treatment. Research indicates that every 1,000 gallons of water used or wasted accounts for 85 pounds of carbon, and 25% of all water in the built environment is wasted. Moreover, water damage in facilities is a major source of insurance claims, with over $13 billion in annual payouts. As the leading provider of AI-driven water intelligence technology, WINT helps organizations avoid water damage, reduce consumption by 20%-25%, and cut operational expenses and environmental footprint.

For more information about WINT, visit https://wint.ai.

About WINT

WINT is dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint by preventing the hazards, costs, waste and environmental impact associated with water leaks and waste. Utilizing the power of artificial intelligence and IoT technology, WINT provides a solution for commercial facilities, construction sites and industrial manufacturers looking to cut water waste, reduce carbon emissions and eliminate the impact of water-leak disasters. WINT has been recognized by Fast Company and CB Insights as one of the world's most innovative AI companies and has won multiple awards including "Next Big things in Tech" and Insurance Times' claims prevention technology award. For more information, please visit www.wint.ai.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WINT