11TEN Innovation Partners Ranks No. 385 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,564%, 11TEN Innovation Partners is Named to America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that 11TEN Innovation Partners is No. 385 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses. 11TEN is honored to join the ranks of the impressive companies to achieve this distinction.

Founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, 11TEN Innovation Partners is an innovation strategy and operations firm focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology. The firm operates an innovation ecosystem with healthcare systems, large organizations, and startups to help bring new ideas, products, and businesses to life. Helping bring collaboration and structure to the uncertain process of innovation is 11TEN's passion.

"11TEN Innovation Partners is committed to driving growth and innovation that leaves a meaningful impact throughout society - and we have been able to do this by building a world-class team and partnering with incredibly forward-thinking healthcare and technology organizations. We are thrilled to be named in the top 10% of this year's Inc. 5000 list amongst so many great companies and look forward to welcoming new partners to our ecosystem who can help further our positive impact" says James Lewis, 11TEN CEO.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid labor challenges, the ongoing impact of Covid-19, and supply chain back-ups. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

In addition to 1,564% revenue growth over the last 3 years, 11TEN Innovation Partners has increased its employee count by 4x while adding a wide range of healthcare systems, health plans, pharma / life science companies, medtech, emerging technology companies, and high-performing start-ups, to their ecosystem.

About 11TEN Innovation Partners

11TEN is an innovation consulting firm that powers innovation, venture, and strategy for healthcare and technology Fortune 1000 companies. The company is transforming the healthcare innovation space by building collaborative, interdisciplinary partnerships across industries to identify real-world problems and innovate novel solutions that are enabled through an ecosystem approach. 11TEN works closely with organizations like Emory Healthcare, Philips, Stryker, Novo Nordisk, and Verizon to accelerate solutions to market and foster cross-industry partnerships.

About the Inc. 5000

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

