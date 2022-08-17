Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing Achieves Accreditation for Nursing Continuing Professional Development

American Nurses Credentialing Center Accreditation Demonstrates a Commitment to Delivering High-Quality Continuing Nursing Professional Development

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing at St. John Fisher University's Wegmans School of Nursing earned accreditation for nursing continuing professional development from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The work of the Golisano Institute, including the accreditation process, is made possible with support from the Golisano Foundation.

St. John Fisher University logo (PRNewswire)

The Institute's new program offers nurses high-impact, evidence-based learning focused on IDD health care.

This accreditation demonstrates the Golisano Institute's commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses. With the accreditation, the Institute joins an influential global community of accredited organizations.

"The ability to offer continuing education credits will have a transformative impact on the reach of the Golisano Institute," said Executive Director Dr. Dianne Cooney Miner. Although the number of hours required varies by state, nurses are required to continue their education in order to maintain their professional certifications. The Institute's continuing education program will offer nurses across the country an opportunity to engage in high-impact, evidence-based learning activities focused on intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) health care for an interprofessional health care workforce.

"By becoming an ANCC-accredited continuing education provider, the Institute is now able to offer critical content focused on the care of individuals with IDD while helping nurses maintain their professional credentials," Cooney Miner explained.

NCPD accreditation from ANCC elevates educational offerings that benefit nurses, and the patients and communities they serve by enhancing the professional nursing practice and improving curricula to reflect an evidence-based education for nurses, among other aspects.

Through this work, the Institute will also help meet the increasing demand for continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios, and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC as well as other licensing boards and regulatory bodies.

To learn more about St. John Fisher University, visit, www.sjf.edu.

About St. John Fisher University

St. John Fisher University is a liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and a successful intercollegiate athletics program.

An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948 and remains true to its Catholic tradition. As Fisher moves forward into the next 75 years, it celebrates its Basilian heritage by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge."

About the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing

The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing, made possible with support from the Golisano Foundation, was established in 2018 to generate an international cadre of health care professionals prepared with the knowledge, professional skills, and competencies to effectively support people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) throughout the lifespan and across settings.

Housed in the Wegmans School of Nursing at St. John Fisher University, the Institute is the first of its kind in the United States and is designed to transform the health care and support of people with IDD through the integration of specialized curriculum into nursing undergraduate, graduate, and professional education. It also works to coordinate and strengthen nursing thought leadership, to foster the creation of a collaborative system of centers of excellence in IDD care, to strengthen expert practice, and to advocate for social justice to improve the quality of life and health outcomes for the IDD population.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. John Fisher University