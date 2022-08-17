Kia America Announces Pricing for the Brand's First Sportage Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV)

Pricing for the 2023 Sportage PHEV Starts at $38,490

261hp turbo hybrid powertrain with plug-in capability: up to 84 MPGe (targeted) and 34-mile all-electric range (AER)

Standard all-wheel drive

Available at Kia retailers now

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia announced pricing for the all-new 2023 Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), the first plug-in variant of the brand's longest running nameplate, starting at $38,490. The Sportage PHEV completes the electrified Sportage lineup and follows in the footsteps of the recently launched EV6 and the Sorento HEV and PHEV.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP: (excludes $1,295 destination)

Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD $38,490 Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD $42,990

The 2023 Sportage PHEV is the third model in an ongoing cadence of eco-minded offerings guided by 'Plan S,' the global Kia product electrification strategy. Powered by a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6L turbocharged engine, Sportage PHEV delivers 261 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, with all-electric range (AER) of 34 miles and 84 MPGe (targeted). Charging is accomplished courtesy of a 7.2 kW high-efficiency on-board charger, with the best possible power density at 1.53 kW/ℓ. When connected to a Level-2 charger, the Sportage PHEV will take approximately two hours to fully replenish its battery. The Sportage PHEV is one of the largest SUVs in its class, providing fun to drive appeal, efficiency as well as the versatility of best-in-class rear legroom and rear cargo capacity.

The "Opposites United" design language employed on Sportage brings a bold blend of modern styling and sporty visual elements to the Sportage PHEV, while its interior provides the latest in technology, including an expansive list of ADAS features and dual panoramic display screens (12.3-inch instrument panel display and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display) for nearly 25 inches of viewing. X-Line styling cues blend sporty and rugged exterior features, including unique front and rear bumpers with a satin chrome surround; side mirrors, roof rack and window surrounds finished in gloss black; and 19-inch, gloss-black alloy wheels.

The Sportage PHEV is on sale in all 50 states as of July 2022.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

