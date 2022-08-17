Ryan Howard Joins iStar to Lead Southeast Region

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, announced that Ryan Howard has joined iStar (NYSE: STAR), Safehold's external manager, as Senior Vice President, Investments focusing on the Southeast region.

"Safehold has grown to nearly $6B in assets and more than 125 ground leases. We are committed to continue the growth of Safehold and the ground lease ecosystem across the country and Ryan is the ideal person to spearhead our efforts in the Southeast," said Tim Doherty, Head of Investments for Safehold. "Ryan's experience and network speak for themselves, and we are excited for him to join the team."

"I am impressed by Safehold's reputation for innovation and growth. Safehold's modern ground lease provides an accretive and efficient capitalization option for our clients," Mr. Howard added. "I look forward to helping expand our presence in the Southeast."

Mr. Howard joins iStar from Centennial Bank where he established the bank's Miami office and grew its Southeast commercial real estate loans business across all property types. Prior to Centennial Bank, he founded Brookdell Capital, was a Principal at the Barlington Group, and worked for Trez Capital. In addition, his early career was spent at Torchlight Investors and Ernst & Young.

Mr. Howard holds a BS in Finance and a BS in Accounting from Syracuse University.

About Safehold:



Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high-quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, life science, and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Client Contacts:

Ryan Howard Senior Vice President

T: 786.772.4563

E: rhoward@istar.com Tim Doherty

Executive Vice President, Head of Investments

T: 212.930.9433

E: tdoherty@istar.com Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Fooks

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

T: 212.930.9400

E: investors@safeholdinc.com

