LENNAR INTRODUCES DAYBREAK MASTER-PLANNED COMMUNITY WITH LONG-AWAITED GRAND OPENING EVENT

ORTING, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, will debut its brand new Daybreak master-planned community in Orting, Washington, just south of Sunrise, Puyallup with a grand opening event on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home shoppers are invited to experience the Daybreak lifestyle and tour three stunning model homes: the Merlot and Riesling from Lennar's Classic Collection, and the Richland model from Lennar's Heritage collection. Join in the festivities, which will include complimentary Sub Zero ice cream, a summer Hot Dog Station by Café Pacific, fun giveaways and music. Following the event, regular model home hours at Daybreak are open by appointment seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This weekend, Lennar plans to unveil Daybreak, a master-planned community in Orting, Washington, just south of Sunrise, Puyallup. Homes range from 1,464 to 3,183 square feet and feature generous living spaces and resort-style master suites. Pricing begins in the high $400,000s. Home shoppers are invited to tour three stunning model homes and enjoy Grand Opening festivities on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (PRNewswire)

"We're so excited to introduce Daybreak's wide range of floorplans and price points to home shoppers in the Orting/Puyallup/Graham area," said Lennar Northwest Division President Bill Salvesen. "With ample amenities and 12 new home designs to choose from, including three brand new floorplans and one Next Gen® multigenerational option, Daybreak is the ideal place to call home."

Homes at Daybreak range from 1,464 to 3,183 square feet, with two to five bedrooms and two to three baths. All homes feature generous living and kitchen spaces, and resort-style master suites. Many models offer a three-car garage. Pricing begins in the high $400,000s.

The Bainbridge model at Daybreak will offer a multigenerational "Home Within a Home." This Next Gen® Lennar option features a private suite with a separate entry, kitchenette, living space, bath, laundry and bedroom perfect for an aging parent or even a grown child coming back to the nest.

All homes at Daybreak incorporate the latest technology with conveniences like an Ring Pro video doorbell and Ring Alarm security kit, eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi system, myQ smart garage door, Honeywell Pro thermostat, and a keypad front door. All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Daybreak, this includes quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel Energy Star® appliances and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Daybreak will enjoy a quaint and calm lifestyle, with highly walkable streets ands a large park with a play structure, picnic tables and field. The community is close to neighborhood shopping and dining in Sunrise Village, historic downtown Orting and Puyallup, charming city parks, wineries and recreation sites such as Frontier Park and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, which features animals in their natural habitats.

The community is just short drive from the modern conveniences of Puyallup and only 20 miles southeast of Tacoma.

Daybreak's model homes and sales office are located at 19902 Orting-Kapowsin Highway East, Orting, Washington. For more information, call (877) 680-2885 or visit the Daybreak Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

