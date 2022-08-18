Tego Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies For the First Time

Leading Raleigh-based IT Consultant experienced significant growth in three years

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tego, a leading provider of professional IT services and security solutions, has been named as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time ever. Ranked at number 4217, Tego is among some of the most reputable companies in the nation ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Previous companies that have made the Inc. 5000 list include Microsoft, Under Armour, Facebook, and Chobani.

Recognition on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list is especially notable given the challenging economic landscape. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Despite facing a global pandemic, rising equipment costs, and supply chain shortages, Tego managed to increase its year-over-year revenue and employee headcount. The company made significant investments in sales, marketing, and engineering to experience an impressive 110% three-year growth. Tego also established a Security, Audit, and Compliance business unit in 2021, giving their customers more solutions to improve their overall security strategy.

"Our incredible team at Tego earned this recognition because of their relentless dedication to our customers and partners," said Nolan Smith, CEO of Tego. "Our high rate of growth and customer retention proves that we've gotten the formula right."

The Inc. 5000 list award recognition is not the first list Tego has made as a result of their impressive growth over the last few years. Tego also ranked 464 on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list and had two female executives make the CRN Women of the Channel list this year as well.

About Tego:

Tego is an engineering-led, forward-thinking technology team who creates a competitive advantage by solving problems and delivering results with remarkable efficiency. Collectively, we've spent decades solving IT and cybersecurity challenges while supporting the full spectrum of commercial and government entities of all sizes. We have an expert understanding of the strategies, tools, and methodologies that support mission-critical data center, security, and cloud services. Based in North Carolina, Tego has a strong commitment to fostering long-term relationships and delivering unparalleled support. For more information on Tego, visit www.tegodata.com.

