Radiance Technologies Wins NOVASTAR Contract for the National Air and Space intelligence Center

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies (Radiance) has been awarded a prime contract with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) to provide scientific and technical intelligence support services under the NOVASTAR program. The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has a shared ceiling value of $4.8B and a base period of performance of five years with one six-year option period. NOVASTAR involves research, development, sustainment, and production across all of NASIC's missions and disciplines for USAF, DoD, and national level intelligence efforts, supporting the creation, evaluation, and analysis of intelligence data on foreign developments in current and future weapon systems, subsystems, and technologies.

Bill Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at Radiance, said, "We are humbled and excited to have this opportunity to continue supporting the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base community and NASIC under NOVASTAR. This is the culmination of 20 years of hard work by a lot of Radiance employee-owners with our customer, NASIC. Over those 20 years, our goal has simply been to provide NASIC the best support possible. We are honored to continue that on NOVASTAR."

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 1000 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

